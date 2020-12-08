Girls
INOLA TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson defeated Pryor 89-39 to move to 3-0 and into Thursday’s semifinals. Lexie Foutch had 18 to lead the Lady Tigers, followed by Kynzi London with 12, Stephanie Hickman with 11 and Kenzie Snell with 10 points.
Foutch scored 16 of her 18 in the first half to help Fort Gibson (3-0) to a 47-17 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers pulled further away in the third, outscoring Pryor 27-12 to end the third with a 74-29 advantage. Fort Gibson will play Verdigris in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Other Games
GORE 50, OKAY 9 — Okay (0-1) struggled against Gore (1-1) in its first outing. Hallee Walker led Okay with 9 points and Skye Brooksher led Gore with 10.
MULDROW 50, WARNER 32 — Keeping the match at striking distance at the half down 24-16, Warner (2-1) could not keep pace as it was out-scored 26-16 in the second half to make the final score. Jaylee Kindred led Warner with 15 points.
ROLAND AT CHECOTAH — Game postponed due to COVID-19. Rescheduled to December 22.
OKMULGEE AT WAGONER — Canceled due to football playoffs.
HILLDALE AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Canceled due to COVID-19. Hilldale’s home opener on Friday against Seminole is also cancelled.
LIBERTY 77, HASKELL 68 — Chassi Dowdy led Haskell with 17 points followed by Lynzi Kelley with 16 and Baylee Garner with 16. Haskell (0-2) led 18-17 after the first quarter but Liberty pulled away by the half, ending the second quarter with a 41-28 advantage.
Boys
INOLA TOURNAMENT —Pryor defeated Fort Gibson 66-60 and sent the Tigers to 1-2 and into Friday’s consolation round. Jaxon Blunt had 22 points for co-high team honors. Caden Dennis had 14 and Max Wicks had 13.
PORUM TOURNAMENT — Porter 44 beat Canadian 44- 31. Porter (2-0) led from the start ending the first half with a 22-18 advantage. Caden Willard led Porter with 11 points followed by Xavier Houston with 10. Porter will play Hulbert on Thursday at 5:45.
Other Games
OKAY 41, GORE 27 — Aaron Perkins led Okay with 20 points as Okay blew past Gore (0-2). Okay (1-0) widened its lead in the third period as it outscored Gore 16-9 and ended the quarter with a 34-19 advantage. Noah Cooper led Gore with 10 points.
OKMULGEE AT WAGONER — Cancelled due to football playoffs.
HILLDALE AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN — Canceled due to COVID-19 as is Friday’s Hornets’ home opener.
ROLAND 64, CHECOTAH 59 — Montanna Warrior led Checotah (0-2) with 18 points followed by Conner Collins with 14 and Daylen Warrior with 12.
LIBERTY 59, HASKELL 50 —DeAndre Lang led Haskell (0-1), with 13 points and JT Dixon had 12 points.
MULDROW 53, WARNER 42 — Landon Swallow had 14 for the Eagles (1-2).
Tahlequah Tournament — Girls, Muskogee vs. Sallisaw, noon; Boys, Muskogee vs. McAlester, 1:30 p.m.
J.T. DIxon Tournament Boys, Keys vs. Catoosa, 11:30 p.m., Checotah vs. Keys JV, 2:30 p.m.; Berryhill vs. Morris, 5:30 p.m.; Haskell vs. Okay, 8:30 p.m. Girls, Keys vs. Wagoner, 10 a.m.; Checotah vs. Catoosa, 1 p.m.; Berryhill vs. Haskell, 4 p.m.; Morris vs. Okay, 7 p.m.
Warner at Preston Tournamentl; Porter, Porum at Porum Tournament
Inola Tournament: Fort Gibson vs. Verdigris (G), 7 p.m.
