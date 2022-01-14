Boys
GORE 44, OKAY 42 — Gore outscored Okay 17-13 in the fourth to prevail. Brady Thomas led Gore (4-5) with 15 points. Noah Cooper, back from injury, had seven points. For the Mustangs (11-4) in defeat, Austin Russell and Diezel Davis each had 12 points.
PORTER 59, LIBERTY 52 — The Pirates (11-1) survived 10 3-pointers by Liberty, four in the first quarter that dug the Pirates into a 14-10 hole. Caden Willard led the comeback with 12 of his game-high 2 9 points in the second quarter and a 31-23 halftime lead. Kejuan Reynolds, who came in to the contest with 91 points in the last two games, was held to 18 points in this one.
HASKELL 53, OKMULGEE 47 — Haskell trailed 26-23 at the half and led 39-34 going to the fourth. DeShawn Clark had nine of his 19 points in the third quarter. Daveion Lockett had 12, Marcus Clark and Brannon Westmoreland 10. The Haymakers (3-7) snapped a three-game skid.
Girls
LIBERTY 62, PORTER 60 — Raylee Allison and Charmayne Marshall combined for 47 points but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Pirates (9-3), who led 35-34 going to the fourth. Allison had 24, 14 in the fourth. Marshall had 23 and was 13-of-15 from the free-throw line. Aareonya Moore was next with 8 points.
HASKELL 73, OKMULGEE 42 — The Lady Haymakers (4-6) posted a 33-point first quarter and led by 24 at that point on the way to a rout and an end to a four-game skid. Lynzi Kelley had 21 points, 8 in the opening quarter. Saylor Brown had 16 points and Raylin Morgan had 12.
OKAY 61, GORE 35 — The Lady Mustangs are 6-9 after the win, their third in a row. Alex Collins had 26 points in the win while Janie Hurd had 15 points and Bailey Walters 12. Gore dropped to 1-8.
Saturday:
Wagoner at Tulsa Central, 6:30 and 8
