Boys
REGIONALS
CLASS 4A, AREA IV
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK — Sulphur sent Fort Gibson home after a 69-51 loss to Sulphur which ended the Tigers’ season. Fort Gibson (7-19) kept it close in the first quarter but a 40-25 halftime hole was too big to escape and the Tigers finished at 7-19. Blane Scott had 22 points while Cooper Wicks finished with 10.
AREA II
AT CHECOTAH — Wagoner’s season came to an end as the Bulldogs lost to Harding Charter 63-58. Wagoner started strong scoring the first six points of the game and holding a 26-25 lead at halftime. Late in the final minutes, however, The Bulldogs (17-8) were outscored 10-1 for the final tally. Jashawn Davison led with 23 points. Corbin Marsey had 14 points and eight rebounds while Alex Shieldnight finished with five points and 10 rebounds, all coming in the second half.
CLASS 2A, AREA III
AT COLCORD — Warner defeated Quapaw 69-30. The Eagles (12-13) opened a 23-9 first quarter lead which grew to a 44-14 halftime advantage. Jace Jackson’s 24 points led all scorers.
AREA II
AT HASKELL — Oktaha (19-8) found a way to stay alive and pull out a 50-48 win over Haworth. The No. 6 Tigers led 28-26 at the break led by Preston Holmes with 19 points and Maddox Edwards with 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.