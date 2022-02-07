Basketball
HASKELL 48, HULBERT 31 (G) — Saylor Brown had all of her eight points on four field goals in the first quarter as Haskell (5-12) built a 15-0 lead to take firm control of the contest, and led 29-13 at the half. Lynzi Kelley had a game-high 11 points to lead the way. Halley Tucker had 9 points.
HASKELL 52, HULBERT (B) — DeShawn Clark heated up after just one basket in the first quarter. He had 19 points and 7 rebounds in the win for the Haymakers (5-13) and iced it with a pair of free throws with about a minute to play. Brannon Westmoreland had 9.
RED OAK 63, WARNER 57 (B) — Warner (9-9) led 26-24 at the half, and trailed by three going into the third despite a co-game high 25 points from Landon Swallow. Hayden McElyea and Jace Jackson had 9 points each. McElyea matched his season-high in points from last week against Hulbert.
RED OAK 42, WARNER 38 (G) — Red Oak was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line in the fourth and rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit, trailing the Lady Eagles 28-27 going to the fourth. Jordan Jackson had 10, Kaylen Park 9 and Alexis Fowler 8 for Warner (13-5).
KIEFER 51, EUFAULA 49 (G) — Despite Mykah Osborne’s game-high 25 points, Eufaula lost on a last-second shot to the No. 7 team in 3A and fell to 10-6.
EUFAULA 52, KIEFER 50 (B) — Alex Parish had 19, Khelil Deere 13 and Justis James 12 as the Ironheads moved to 11-5 on the year after trailing 32-25 at the half.
—Staff
