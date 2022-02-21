CLASS B AREA II REGIONAL
EARLSBORO 58, MIDWAY 54, OT — Midway trailed by seven with about a minute to play to force overtime and held a brief early lead in overtime but saw its season end Monday.
It was 47-all at the end of regulation.
The loss overshadows a game-high 37-point performance by Midway senior Geral Washington, the only Charger in double figures. He had four points in overtime, Cole Miller had three. Midway finishes at 19-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.