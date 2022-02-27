Class 6A Boys Regional
Monday at Jenks
Muskogee vs. Union, 6:30 p.m.
Jenks vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
Wednesday at Jenks
Winners play, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Girls Regional
Saturday at Sand Springs
Sand Springs 70, Muskogee 50
The Lady Roughers (2-14) were in it at the half, down just 35-29, but were outscored 16-8 in the third and never challenged from that point, ending their season in the opening round of regionals at Sand Springs. Journay Armstead had 22 points, 12 in the second half, and was one of three in double figures for former Muskogee boys coach Josh Berry’s team, now 20-3. Zhyan Mayes had 17 points to lead the Lady Roughers, including 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Akira Eubanks had 16 points including four 3s.
Class 4A Area II Regionals
At Verdigris
Boys: Verdigris vs. Hilldale, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
(Hilldale vs. Stilwell, 8 p.m. Tuesday)
Girls: Verdigris 45, Hilldale 34
(Hilldale vs. Jay, 1:30 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Skiatook-Locust Grove winner, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday)
Class 4A Area III Regionals
At Perkins
Boys: Perkins-Tryon 53, Fort Gibson 50 OT
Fort Gibson vs. Wagoner, 3 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Sallisaw-Muldrow winner, 3 p.m. Tuesday).
Girls: Fort Gibson 64, Seminole 34
(Fort Gibson vs. Muldrow, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday)
At Cushing
Boys: Wagoner 49, Cushing 32
Corbin Marsey 16 points for Wagoner (12-12), who pulled away in the second half after leading 20-19 at the break. Alex Shieldnight had nine as did Jashawn Davison.
(Wagoner vs. Fort Gibson, 3 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Sallisaw-Muldrow winner, 3 p.m. Tuesday)
Girls: Wagoner 84, Cushing 38
Wagoner moved to 12-12 with its most lopsided win in memory and will face Seminole in another elimination contest Monday. Brooklyn Austin led four in double figures with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and six steals. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 15, Ellie Bryant 12 and Jayda Riggs 10.
(Wagoner vs. Seminole, 1:30 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Sallisaw-Crossings Christian winner, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday)
Class 3A Area II Regionals
At Checotah
Checotah 49, Kansas 36
Montana Warrior had 20 points, nine in both the first and third quarters where Checotah (10-13) outscored Kansas 31-17. Maddox Bridges had 16.
(Checotah vs. Morris, 8 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Spiro-Heavener winner, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday)
Girls: Rejoice Christian 55, Checotah 37
Alyssa Brewer had 13 points, nine in the fourth, as the Ladycats’ season ended at 5-18.
Class 3A Area III Regionals
Boys: Roland 61, Eufaula 58
Alex Parish had 24 points and Justus James 12 for Eufaula (16-6).
(Eufaula at Henryetta, 8 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Kellyville-Antlers winner, 3 p.m. Tuesday)
Girls: Roland 50, Eufaula 26
Adison McLaughlin and Mykah Osbourne had 7 each for Eufaula (11-11), which didn’t have a double-digit quarter until the fourth and trailed through three 36-15.
(Eufaula vs. Antlers at Henryetta, 6:30 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Kellyville-Valliant winner, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday)
Class 2A Area II Regionals
At Nowata
Boys: Warner 36, Caney Valley 28
Landon Swallow had 19 for the Eagles and Jace Jackson had seven of his nine points in the fourth as the Eagles, leading 27-24 going to the fourth, held Caney to one field goal in the fourth. Warner (11-11), which upset Nowata in the first round, goes against defending 2A champ Oklahoma Union in the region finals on Tuesday.
(Warner vs. Oklahoma Union, 8 p.m. Tuesday)
Girls: Warner 61, Caney Valley 32
Warner (17-5) shook Caney Valley loose after trailing 11-10 after one quarter, outscoring them 19-9 in the second and then capped the game with a 17-2 fourth quarter. Alexis Fowler drained four 3s on the way to 22 points. Harlie Chesser had 13 points and Mattie Berry had 10.
(Warner vs. Fairland, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday).
Class 2A Area III
At Okmulgee
Boys: Morrison 51, Oktaha 48
(Oktaha vs. Haskell, 3 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Chelsea-Liberty winner, 3 p.m. Tuesday)
Girls: Oktaha 48, Morrison 36
Ava Scott had 20 points and Brynna Rodden 11 as Oktaha won and will face defending 2A champion Howe, an 82-50 winner over Liberty, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the regional finals.
(Oktaha vs. Howe, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday)
At Howe
Boys: Haskell 55, Hulbert 45
The Haymakers (6-16) took charge leading 20-9 after one. Brannon Westmoreland led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Young had 15 points. Marcus Clark had 10.
(Haskell vs. Oktaha at Okmulgee, 3 p.m. Monday, winner vs. Chelsea-Liberty winner, 3 p.m. Tuesday)
Girls: Haskell 57, Hulbert 43
Haskell (6-15) also took charge leading 20-9 after one. Lynzi Kelley had 24 points, including 6-of-8 at the line, Raylin Morgan 12 and Saylor Brown 10 as the Lady Haymakers move on to a semifinal game in consolation play.
(Haskell vs. Morrison at Okmulgee, 1:30 p.m. Monday; winner vs. Vian-Liberty winner, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday).
Class A Area II Regional
At Kellyville
Regent Prep 42, Okay 24 — The Mustangs finish at 19-8. No other information received.
Class A Area IV
At Shawnee
Boys: Davenport 51, Porter 50
Porter missed a couple shots down 1 in the waning seconds and ended its year at 21-5. Davenport’s Hayden Brooks had 31 points, 18 to help his team to a 36-27 lead. He was held to two third-quarter points as Porter outscored Davenport 14-2, then had 11 fourth-quarter points in the comeback. For Porter, Caden Willard had 15 points, Kejuan Reynolds 12 and Mason Plunk 10.
Girls: Webbers Falls 46, Allen 21
Webbers Falls frustrated Allen’s offense, which could only muster four field goals through three quarters. The Lady Warriors (19-1) were up 22-10 at the half and 29-13 after three and will move into Monday’s area semifinals against Crowder, a 42-28 winner over Red Oak. Samantha Shanks had a game-high 13 points for the winners. Cessna Kimberlin had 8.
(Webbers vs. Crowder, 1:30 p.m. Monday; Winner vs. Monday’s Caddo-Strother loser, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday)
