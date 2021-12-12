Boys
TAHLEQUAH INVITATIONAL: MUSKOGEE 73, BIXBY 52 — The Roughers moved to 2-2 with a third-place finish as Sam Hinter finished with 15 points and Bryce Duncan added 12. Parker Friedricksen had 21 for Bixby in what was a regional playoff rematch from a year ago.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: OKAY 46, PRESTON 37 — The eighth-seeded Mustangs swept their way to the title as Diezel Davis scored 23 points, including five of his six 3s in the second quarter to give the Mustangs a 27-17 halftime lead. Tito Ramos added 12 points for Okay. Davis and Duckee Swimmer gave Okay two members on the all-tournament team. WARNER 60, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 30 — Warner (2-3) won the seventh-place game. No details reported.
PORUM INVITATIONAL: PORTER 52, PANAMA 49 — Porter (4-0) won the boys championship as Kejuan Reynolds had 14 of his 18 points in the first half, which had Porter up 30-29. Caden Willard had 15 points and Adrian Vega 11. PORUM 44, HULBERT 37 — No other information was available on the third-place game. The Panthers improved to 2-4.
HASKELL TOURNAMENT: KEYS 40, WAGONER 37 — Wagoner led 34-18 before collapsing in the fourth thanks in part to seven turnovers. DeShawn Davison had 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). CHECOTAH 56, BERRYHILL 46 — Up 36-35 after three, Checotah (3-3) took third with a strong fourth quarter as Montana Warrior had 13 of his 21 points. Elijah Thomas added 11 for the Wildcats. CATOOSA 85, HASKELL 35 — Catoosa outscored the Haymakers (1-3) 29-9 and 22-3 over two separate quarters to win fifth place, 85-35. Brannon Westmoreland had 15 points and Deshawn Clark 12 in the loss.
HENRYETTA WILSON TOURNAMENT: WEBBERS FALLS 44, MIDWAY 32 — Daylan Jarrard had 13 points and Caden Dishman had 10, both making all-tourney for Webbers Falls (2-2) in the third-place game.
INOLA TOURNAMENT: FORT GIBSON 95, PRYOR 61 — Blaine Scott had 21 points, Seth Rowan had 13 points, Jaxon Blunt 12 and Ethan Briggs scored 10 as the Tigers (3-2) salvaged a win and seventh place.
ARKOMA TOURNAMENT: BRAGGS 52, UCA 39 — The Wildcats (5-4) took the consolation championship finishing fifth.
WILBURTON TOURNAMENT: RATTAN 45, OKTAHA 37 — Oktaha fell to 2-3 after dropping the third-place contest. No other information was received.
EUFAULA 60, VIAN 54 - Alex Parrish had 19 points, Justice James 13 and Khelil Deere 12 for 3A No. 2 Eufaula (2-0).
Girls
INOLA TOURNAMENT: INOLA 38, FORT GIBSON 35 — The Lady Tigers fell in the fifth-place game and are now 3-2 on the season.
JT DIXON/HASKELL TOURNAMENT: KEYS 55, WAGONER 46 — The Lady Bulldogs (2-3) fell in the championship game as Cambri Pawpa had 14 points and Ellie Bryant 12. CATOOSA 38, CHECOTAH 32 — Emma Waller had 19 in the third-place game for Checotah (2-4). HASKELL 54, WRIGHT CHRISTIAN 40 — Lynzi Kelley led Haskell (2-2) and all scorers with 29 points in the seventh-place game.
TAHLEQUAH INVITATIONAL: TAH. SEQUOYAH 43, MUSKOGEE 38 — The Lady Roughers fell to 1-3 with the loss in the fifth-place game. Malaysia Burton had 15 points and Bianca McVay 14.
HENRYETTA WILSON TOURNAMENT: WEBBERS FALLS 52, WILSON 23 — Samantha Shanks scored 22 points and Morgan Carter 11 to lead Webbers to the tournament championship. Webbers (4-0) opened with a 20-3 first quarter, Shanks scoring 10 in the period.
WILBURTON TOURNAMENT: OKTAHA 68, RATTAN 43 — Oktaha (4-2) got 18 points from Ava Scott and Bekah Bunch to nail down fifth place. Scott made the all-tourney team.
ARKOMA TOURNAMENT: BRAGGS 38, ARKOMA 33 — Alex Chandler had 26 points to lead Braggs (5-4) to the fifth-place title and consolation bracket crown.
PORUM INVITATIONAL: PANAMA 54, PORUM 38 — Porum (5-1) lost the girls championship game minus the services of starter Mallory Barrett who injured a knee in the semifinals. Lexi Gines, Courtney Pease and Emery Arnold had 9 points each. PORTER 67, OAKS 23 — Porter (3-1) took third place as Raylee Allison led with 21 points, Charmayne Marshall had 19 points with three 3s, Brittany Welch 15 and Aareonya Moore had 11.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT: KIEFER 58, WARNER 46 — Alexis Fowler had 16 points in the championship game loss for the 2A No. 11 Lady Eagles (4-1) against the 3A No. 5 squad. OKAY 55, OKMULGEE 25 — Okay (2-4) won the seventh-place game. No details provided.
OKEMAH TOURNAMENT: HILLDALE 49, SALLISAW CENTRAL 47 — Hilldale (2-2) got fifth place and 19 points from Neveah Johnson, who made the all-tournament team. Riley Barnoskie had 16 points.
EUFAULA 39, VIAN 37 — Mykah Osbourne scored 11 for the Lady Ironheads (2-0), who were up 10 after three but held on down the stretch.
