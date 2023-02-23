GIRLS
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A EAST
AT NORMAN — A 25-5 first-quarter hole told the tale on the curtain closer for the 2022-23 Muskogee Lady Roughers in Norman on Thursday as they fell 71-32 to Norman High.
Jakayla Swanson, who came on strong offensively toward the end of the season, had just two points in fhe first quarter but finished with 18 points, matching Norman’s Kayla Jones for high-point honors. Biana McVay had 10. That was 28 of Muskogee’s points.
The Lady Roughers finish 6-16 in coach Bryan Bunch’s first season. Norman moves on to Saturday’s regional final, which it will host.
CLASS 4A AREA II
AT CHECOTAH — Victory Christian eliminated Checotah via a 52-33 win. Aiyana Brewer led the Lady Wildcats in the loss with 12 points. Checotah (4-18) fell into a 14-5 first quarter hole and trailed 22-17 at the break.
AT DOUGLASS — Hilldale (11-13) dug itself into a 13-2 first quarter hole in which became a 84-21 loss to Harding Charter. The Lady Hornets were led by Darian Diles who finished with eight points. Hilldale’s deficit widened at the half to a 32-10 disadvantage. On the night the Lady Hornets were only 25 percent shooting the ball and just 1 of 8 as a team from the 3-point range. Hilldale will play Victory Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 3A AREA III
AT ROLAND — Eufaula defeated No. 17 Roland 38-35. The No. 18 Lady Ironheads improved to 15-8. Shyanne Madewell led the charge with eight points for Eufaula, which will meet Idabel on Saturday in the regional finals.
CLASS 2A AREA II
AT HASKELL — Haskell (14-11) ended its year with a 51-36 loss to Sallisaw Central 51-36 on Thursday. Lynzi Kelley had 15 points and Riley Westmoreland added 10.
CLASS 2A AREA III
AT COLCORD — Warner won 53-16 over Colcord, thanks to a dominant first half. The No. 6 Lady Eagles (20-4) pulled ahead 14-2 after the opening period and increased the lead to 28-5 at halftime. Alexis Fowler led with 15 points, Harlie Chesser had 11 and Kambree Ellis finished with 10.
BOYS
REGIONALS
CLASS 4A AREA II
AT CHECOTAH — Locust Grove ended Checotah’s season with a 81-56 win over the Wildcats (8-16).
AT DOUGLASS — Hilldale lost 82-38 to No. 4 Douglass as Jax Kerr led the Hornets with 10 points. Hilldale (10-14) trailed 51-14 at the break and that gap widened to 73-32 at the end of the third quarter. The Hornets face Locust Grove at 7:30 tonight.
CLASS 3A AREA III
AT ROLAND — Eufaula fell to Vian 51-38 and was eliminated. The Ironheads finished 8-14 as Riley Morgan had 11 points.
CLASS 2A AREA II
AT HASKELL — Haskell was ousted 70-39 by Sallisaw Central. The Haymakers finished at 3-22. Brannon Westmoreland had 19 points in the loss. Dylan Ozinga and Lane Mann added 10 each.
CLASS 2A AREA III
AT COLCORD — No. 5 Colcord defeated Warner 45-44. Jace Jackson had 22 points for the Eagles (11-13) and Jaxson Cash added 12. Warner will play Quapaw on Friday in an elimination game.
—Staff
