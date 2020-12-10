Girls
OQUIN INOLA TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson found itself trailing 10-9 going into the initial quarter break.
It didn’t take long to regroup.
Spurred by a pair of 3s from Jenna Whiteley among four 3s in the second eight minutes, the Class 4A No. 4 Lady Tigers outscored No. 6 Verdigris 16-4 to go up 25-14 at the half, then controlled things from there on to gain the championship round on Saturday, winning 46-33.
“I felt like our defense was solid all the way through and when we move the ball well, we get open shots. We’ve got shooters,” said Fort Gibson coach Chuck London, his team 4-0 now.
They’ll try to regain the title they last won in 2017, having lost consecutive times to Victory Christian in the 2018 and 2019 finals. But they’ll face a tall order in Class 6A No. 5 Union/
“Win or lose, this is always a tough tournament,” London said. “Obviously we’re up against it. They’re 6A bodies, big athletic, strong, jump well. It’ll be an uphill battle but I guarantee you our girls are looking forward to it. We’re young, but we’re tough and we grew up a lot tonight against a very good team.”
Morgan Bergstadt led Verdigris (2-1) and all scorers with 14. Kynzi London had 11 points, all after being shut out in the first quarter, and Gracy Shieldnight had 10. Whiteley finished with 7.
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT, HASKELL — Emma Waller had 21 points in a 41-27 loss for Checotah against Catoosa. Haskell also fell, losing to Berryhill 53-42 despite a game-high 22 points from Lynzi Kelley. Chassi Dowdy was next with 9. Keys beat Wagoner 60-35 in Wagoner’s opener. Kylie Eubanks had 31 points, Ashlynn Berry 18 and Sierra Winkler 11. Danae Gray had 11 for Wagoner. Okay forfeited to Morris.
HARTSHORNE TOURNAMENT —Hartshorne ran off to an 18-6 lead in the first eight minutes and went on to beat Oktaha 82-49. Karley Fewel was the lone Oktaha player in double figures with 18 points. Oktaha (1-2) will win third place by forfeit Saturday as its opponent had to go into quarantine.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT — Warner, originally scheduled to play, is quarantined and off the court until after the Christmas break.
PORUM INVITATIONAL — Porter (2-1) beat Porum (1-1) 59-52 to advance to Saturday’s finals. Porum will play for third.
WEBBERS FALLS 68, GLENCOE 40 — Webbers charged to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter, and up 38-18 at the half, pulled away in the third as Lexi Raskey went off with three 3s and 15 of her 24 points. She had six 3s for the game and was done after three quarters. Samantha Shanks had 9 points and Maddie Raskey came off the bench to drop 6 points in the fourth.
Boys
J.T. DIXON TOURNAMENT, HASKELL — Montana Warrior topped Checotah with 22 points in a 55-38 win over the Keys JV, subbing in for Wagoner’s boys who have multiple players still in football going for the Class 4A title on Saturday. Conner Collins had 14 and Adam Oxtoby 13.
Haskell beat Okay 79-53. DeAndre had 22 points for Haskell and J.T. Dixonwas next with 17. Aaron Perkins had eight 3s and a game-high 29 for Okay.
PORUM INVITATIONAL —Porter fell behind 21-2 and lost to Hulbert 71-33. Chris Atkins had 13 for Porter. No score reported on Porum-Panama.
VERDIGRIS 59, FORT GIBSON 55 — The Tigers (1-3) lost in what became a round-robin tournament on the boys side when Inola and Sand Springs dropped out due to COVID. Jaxon Blunt led with 19 points. Jaiden Graves and Max Wicks had 10.
PRESTON TOURNAMENT — Quarantined, Warner is now off the court until after the Christmas break.
—Staff
