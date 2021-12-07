Boys
CHECOTAH 57, MULDROW 53 — His team up 23-18, Montana Warrior scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half as the Wildcats won for the first time in three contests this season. Tyler Duncan had 14 points and Konner Collins 12. Maddox Bridges was just off double figures with 9.
ARKOMA TOURNAMENT: BOONEVILLE, ARK., 76, BRAGGS 45 — The Wildcats were upended in the Arkoma Tournament on Tuesday despite an 18-point effort from Jalen Melton. The Wildcats (3-4) play Fort Smith Future School at 8:20 p.m. Friday.
WILSON TOURNAMENT: MIDWAY 56, SCHULTER 24 —Tristan Wolve had 13 points, Cody Galliton 12 and Geral and Gervon Washington each had 11 for Midway (2-0), which moves into Thursday’s semifinals.
HARTSHORNE TOURNAMENT: OKTAHA 32, HARTSHORNE 21 — A.J. Fisher had 7 points to lead the Tigers to the win. Oktaha led 19-8 at the half.
PORUM TOURNAMENT: PORUM 50, CANADIAN 45 (OT) — Michael Wright’s basket and free throw along with a pair of charity shots by Randy Harris gave Porum (1-3) the overtime win. Wright led the way with 21 points, with 14 in the first half. Jacob Tallon had 12. Porum goes against Panama in the semifinals on Thursday.
Girls
ARKOMA TOURNAMENT: MAYBERRY, ARK., 46, BRAGGS 22 — Zoey Hall had 10 points for Braggs, which plays Kinta in consolations on Friday.
HARTSHORNE TOURNAMENT: POCOLA 62, OKTAHA 53 -- Oktaha (1-2) came up short against Pocola but Rylee Walters made her presence known with 30 points. Ava Scott had 16. The Lady Tigers drop to the consolation round.
MULDROW 54, CHECOTAH 23 —The Ladycats (1-2) had no scorer in double figures.
PORUM TOURNAMENT: PORUM 62, CAVE SPRINGS 24 — Kylie Smith had 18 points, 10 in the second half, and Courtney Pease added 14 for Porum (4-0), which led 27-10 at the half and advances to the semifinals against Oaks on Thursday.
