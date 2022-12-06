Girls basketball
EUFAULA 49, HENRYETTA 12 — The Lady Ironheads held a 36-3 lead at the half. Allie Anderson’s 13 points and Kambry William’s 12 powered Eufaula (1-1) past Henryetta.
STILWELL 65, CHECOTAH 32 — Checotah dropped to 0-3.
HASKELL 64, OKMULGEE 41 — Lynzi Kelley had 18 points followed by Riley Westmoreland with 17 to power Haskell to the win. Saylor Brown added 14 for the Lady Haymakers (2-1).
OKTAHA 53, LIBERTY 38 — Oktaha was led in scoring by Ava Scott’s 20 points and Bekah Bunch’s 11. The Lady Tigers improved to 2-1.
OKAY AT GORE — Postponed.
PORUM ARMSTRONG BANK TOURNAMENT — Hulbert beat Porter 48-26. Gabby Cook led Hulbert with 22 points. The Riders move on to play Panama Thursday. Porter (1-2) was led by Rylee Allison’s 10 points. The Lady Pirates play Oaks in the consolation bracket Friday. Both contests are at 4 pm.
Porum beat Cave Springs 63-33. Mesa Coulston had 12 points to lead Porum while Addy Dishman and Rilee Miller both contributed 10. The Lady Panthers (3-0) will meet Canadian in the semifinals Thursday and Cave Springs plays Kinta Friday at 7 pm. respectively.
INOLA TOURNAMENT: FORT GIBSON 50, COWETA 32 — Fort Gibson opened it’s season with a win thanks to the 14 points of Laynee Stanley and 11 from Addy Whiteley. Fort Gibson led 25-10 at the half. Kenzie Snell and Addy Brechen each had 7 points.
WILSON TIGER CLASSIC: WEBBERS FALLS 56, SCHULTER 15 – Terrlynn Colston led Webbers Falls with 17 points in the win. Bridgette Baer added 14 and Anistyn Garner finished with 12 as the Lady Warriors (3-0) led 37-9 at intermission.
Boys basketball
OKAY AT GORE — Postponed.
OKMULGEE 63, HASKELL 50 – Brannon Westmoreland’s 35 points were not enough to get the win for Haskell (0-3)
WILSON TIGER CLASSIC: HENRYETTA WILSON 44, WEBBERS FALLS 24 — No one scored in double digits in the loss as Webbers Falls dropped to 0-3.
PORUM ARMSTRONG BANK TOURNAMENT — Porter beat Porum 60-53. Mason Plunk and Logan Crain helped Porter (2-1) to the win with 25 and 22 points respectively. Porum fell to 0-3, but Michael Wright led all scorers with 27 points.
OKTAHA 49, LIBERTY 46 OT – A.J. Fisher had 17 points and Preston Holmes added 16 in the overtime win for Oktaha (3-0).
HENRYETTA 50, EUFAULA 33 — The Ironheads dropped to 0-2.
STILWELL 65, CHECOTAH 39 — Checotah is now 1-2.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
PORUM INVITATIONAL: Boys, Kinta vs Porter 5:30 p.m.; Panama vs Hulbert/Oaks 8:30 p.m.; Girls, Panama vs Hulbert, 4 p.m., Canadian vs Porum, 7 p.m.
Okemah Invitational: Boys, Hilldale vs. Bristow, 11:30 a.m. Girls, Wewoka vs. Hilldale, 10 a.m.
Tahlequah Invitational: Boys, Muskogee vs. Tahlequah, 11:30 a.m. Girls, Muskogee vs. Tahlequah, 10 a.m.
J.T. Dixon Tournament, Haskell: Boys, Wagoner vs. Chouteau, 11:30 a.m.; Morris vs. HAskell, 2:30 p.m.; Checotah vs. Bixby JV, 5:30 p.m.; Keys v.s Wright Christian, 8:30 p.m.; Girls, Jenks JV vs. Wagoner, 10 a.m.; Checotah vs. Haskell, 1 p.m.; Keys vs. Chouteau, 4 p.m.; Morris vs. Wright Christian, 7 p.m.
Jerry Oquin Inola Tournament: Boys, Fort Gibson-Victory Christian winner vs. Siloam Springs-Verdigris winner, 5:30 p.m.; Girls, Fort Gibson vs. Inola, 7 p.m.
Preston Invitational: Boys, Okay vs. Sperry, 11:30 a.m., Warner vs. Preston, 8:30 p.m.; Girls, Kiefer vs. Okay, 10 a.m.; Okmulgee vs. Warner, 7:30 p.m.
Indianola Warrior Classic: Boys, Oktaha vs. Cameron, 4:50 p.m.
Henryetta Wilson Tiger Classic: Girls, Webbers Falls vs. Maud-Midway winner, 4:30 p.m.
