Class B Area III Agra Regional
Boys
WEBBERS FALLS 50, MULHALL-ORLANDO 47 — Josh Mason’s corner 3 with 1.5 seconds to play lifted the Warriors into Thursday’s area tournament at Stroud.
Mason, whose only other basket came in a first-quarter surge that saw Webbers open up a 14-7 lead early, finished with 5 points. The game-winner was off an assist from Camden Chappell, who finished with 29 points, edging out Mulhall-Orlando’s Shawn Burgess for high-point honors. Burgess had 20, but was held to two fourth-quarter points.
Winners of eight of its last nine, Webbers goes to 12-7 on the year and will face the Red Oak-Pittsburg loser on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Girls
LOMEGA 46, WEBBERS FALLS 32 — The Lady Warriors’ 15-game win streak was halted by the No. 1 team in Class B Tuesday at Stroud.
Webbers (18-2) didn’t get a field goal until Samantha Shanks connected at the 4:42 mark of the first, but that was enough to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead at that point. It was 6-4 when Lomega (23-0) went on a 12-0 run overlapping the second quyarter and led 18-12 at the half.
The Lady Warriors got the first basket of the third, but trailed 30-20 going to the fourth and will play McCurtain in an elimination game at Area on Thursday at Stroud.
Shanks, who was held to five points in the first half, ended up with 16. Anisytn Garner was next with 7. Darcy Roberts led Lomega with 15 points.
Districts
Class 4A Area II
Boys
MULDROW 57, CHECOTAH 35— Daylon Warrior led Checotah (2-13) with 17 points.
Girls
MULDROW 62, CHECOTAH 29 — Bailey Todd led Checotah with 9 points. Checotah (3-11) trailed 41-15 at the half. This is the Lady Wildcats sixth straight loss.
Class 4A Area IV
Boys
WAGONER 73, INOLA 53— Caden Pawpa led Wagoner with 27 points, followed by Sawyer Jones with 11. Wagoner (12-6) led from the start, ending the first half with a 43-27 advantage.
Girls
INOLA 56, WAGONER 40 — Wagoner’s only chance to take a lead came with only three minutes left in the first period when the Lady Bulldogs (6-11) tied it up 11-11. It was Inola all the rest of the way, ending the first half with a 26-17 advantage. Gracie Burckheartzmeyer led Wagoner with 19 points, followed by Cambry Pawpa with 15.
Class 3A Area III
Boys
EUFAULA 52, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48 — No information received. The Ironheads advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 62, EUFAULA 31 — No information received. The Lady Ironheads fall into the consolation bracket.
Class 2A Area II
Boys
DALE 77, HASKELL 40 — DeAndre Lang led Haskell with 20 points. Haskell (4-8) struggled to keep pace in the first half, ending the half trailing 45-18.
Girls
DALE 87, HASKELL 23 — No. 1 Dale scored the first 15 points in racing to a 60-14 halftime lead in a district battle moved to Okmulgee, Haskell will play Chouteau at McLain on Thursday. Baylee Garner, Chassi Dowdy and Kaydence Bowman all had 5 points for the Lady Haymakers (6-7).
Class 2A Area IV
Boys
HOWE 66, GORE 36 — No information received. Gore will go to the regional consolation round with the loss.
Girls
HOWE 76, GORE 20 — Gore will go to the regional consolation bracket with the loss.
—Staff
