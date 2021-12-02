Tayten Chapa had 22 points and Jaden Melton 11 as Braggs beat Cameron 42-22. The Wildcats moved to 3-3 on the year.

Cameron defeated Braggs 47-44 on the girls side. Alex Chandler had 21 points and Zoey Hall 10 as Braggs dropped to 3-3 on the year.

 

6:30/8  unless noted

Friday’s Games

Jay at Hilldale

Wagoner at Fort Gibson

Eufaula at Beggs

Porum at Arkoma

Okay at Porter, 6/7:30 p.m.

Sal. Central at Warner, 6/7:30 p.m.

Haskell at Hulbert, 6/7:30 p.m.

Oktaha at Varnum

Gore at McCurtain

Checotah at Poteau

