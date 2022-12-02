Boys
OKTAHA 53, HOWE 40 — A. J. Fisher scored 20 points as the Tigers shut down Howe in the second half. Oktaha (2-0) held Howe to just four points in the third and then pulled away late. Grant Edwards and Hunter Dearman each had 13 and 11 points for the Tigers.
ARKOMA 47, PORUM 44 — Michael Wright scored 25 points for the Panthers but it wasn’t enough. Porum (0-2) led 21-18 at halftime but was outscored 17-5 in the third period. The Panthers rallied in the fourth but only connected on one of six free throws.
WARNER 42, SALLISAW CENTRAL 35 — Blake Ellis scored 18 points as the Eagles overcame a sluggish third period to get their first win. Central held Warner (1-1) to a single free throw in the third to cut the lead to 26-22. But the Eagles rebounded strong in the final period.
LIBERTY 78, HASKELL 33 — Liberty connected on eight three pointers and led 41-12 at the half. Brannon Westmoreland led the Haymakers (0-2) with 10 points.
PORTER 37, MOUNDS 34, BRAGGS 53, WEBBERS FALLS 39 — No statistics were provided to the Phoenix as of press time.
CHECOTAH AND SPIRO — No information was provided by press time.
FORT GIBSON AT WAGONER, McCURTAIN AT GORE — cancelled.
Girls
PORTER 62, MOUNDS 20 — Raylee Allison and Kelsi Kilgore combined for 16 first half points as the Lady Pirates built a 29-13 lead and never looked back in their season opener. Allison finished with 15 points. Layla Atkins scored 12 with 10 coming in the second half for Porter, while Lauren Lindell added 10.
WEBBERS FALLS 64, BRAGGS 11 — Samantha Griffith scored 18 points to pace the Lady Warriors. Teralynn Colston also scored 15 for Webbers Falls (2-0) followed by Anistyn Garner’s 14 and 11 from Bridgette Baer. Katelyn Chandler scored all 11 points for Braggs (1-3). The Lady Warriors led 27-2 at the end of the first period.
HOWE 57, OKTAHA 46 — The Lady Tigers suffered their first defeat despite getting 14 points from Bryanna Rodden and 13 from Ava Scott. Oktaha (1-1) trailed 30-28 at halftime but Howe pulled away in the third period to take a 42-32 lead.
WARNER 60, SALLISAW CENTRAL 32 — Jordan Jackson hit five 3s and scored 17 points to lead the Lady Eagles. Warmer (2-0) had three players scoring in double figures with Harlee Chesser adding 15 while Peyton Sikes had 11 for Warner which led 33-14 at halftime.
PORUM 59, ARKOMA 20 — Courtney Pease scored 10 of her 19 points in the first half as the Lady Panthers built a 30-14 lead. Porum outscored Arkoma 21-2 in third to put the game away. Addy Dishman also added 13 for the Lady Panthers who improved to 2-0.
HASKELL 57, LIBERTY 41 — Lynzi Kelley and Saylor Brown each scored 17 points as the Lady Haymakers got their first win of the season. Haskell (1-1) jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first and led 32-19 at halftime.
CHECOTAH AND SPIRO — No information was provided by press time.
FORT GIBSON AT WAGONER, McCURTAIN AT GORE — cancelled.
— Tommy Cobb
Saturday’s Games
Little Axe at Hilldale, 2/4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Summit Christian at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.; Arkoma Battle of the Borders: Boys, Braggs vs. Mulberry, 5:35 p.m.; Girls, Braggs vs. Mulberry, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Muskogee at Sand Springs, 6:30/8 p.m.
Eufaula at Henryetta, 6/7:30 p.m.
Checotah at Stilwell, 6:30/8 p.m.
Okay at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m.
Haskell at Okmulgee, 6:30/8 p.m.
Liberty at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.
Jerry Oquin Inola Tournament: Girls, Fort Gibson vs. Coweta, 7 p.m.; Boys, Fort Gibson vs. Victory Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament, Girls, Hulbert vs. Porter, 4 p.m., Porum vs. Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Arkoma Battle of the Borders: Boys, Braggs-Mulberry winner vs. Booneville, 5:35 p.m.; Girls, Briggs-Mulberry winner vs. Heavener, 7 p.m.
Wilson Tiger Classic: Girls, Webbers Falls vs. Schulter, 7 p.m., Henryetta Wilson vs. Webbers Falls, 8:15 p.m.
