BRAGGS 64, BOKOSHE 45 (B) — Braggs (2-1) got 17 from Jalyn Melton and 11 each from Daryl Winter and Tayten Chapa. Austin Rowan had 10.
BRAGGS 44, BOKOSHE 22 (G) — Zoey Hall had 15 points and Katelyn Chandler and Kaylee Ashley had 12 each for Braggs (1-2).
Friday’s Games
Oktaha at Howe, 6:30/98 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Wagoner, 6:30/8 CCD
Braggs at Webbers Falls, 6:30/8 p.m.
Arkoma at Porum, 6:30/8 p.m.
Mounds at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.
Sal.Central at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Checotah at Spiro, 6:30/8 p.m.
McCurtain at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m. CCD
Haskell at Liberty, 6:30/8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Little Axe at Hilldale, 2/4 p.m.
