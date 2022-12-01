BRAGGS 64, BOKOSHE 45 (B)  —  Braggs (2-1) got 17 from Jalyn Melton and 11 each from Daryl Winter and Tayten Chapa. Austin Rowan had 10.

BRAGGS 44, BOKOSHE 22 (G) — Zoey Hall had 15 points and Katelyn Chandler and Kaylee Ashley had 12 each for Braggs (1-2).

Friday’s Games

Oktaha at Howe, 6:30/98 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Wagoner, 6:30/8 CCD

Braggs at Webbers Falls, 6:30/8 p.m.

Arkoma at Porum, 6:30/8 p.m.

Mounds at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.

Sal.Central at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.

Checotah at Spiro, 6:30/8 p.m.

McCurtain at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m. CCD

Haskell at Liberty, 6:30/8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Little Axe at Hilldale, 2/4 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video