Regular season
MUSKOGEE FALLS IN TWO — Muskogee boys dropped to 4-18 and lost 64-38 in a preview of next week’s regional first-round game at Broken Arrow. The Lady Roughers (7-15) came up on the short end to BA, 66-49. They’ll go to Norman next week for regionals. No other info available.
Postseason
BOYS
DISTRICTS
CLASS 3A AREA III — Eufaula (8-13) lost big to Stigler 68-34. No other stats reported.
CLASS 2A AREA II — Haskell was defeated by Hulbert 51-37. Brannon Westmoreland reached the 1,000 career-mark in points, as needing only five coming in he had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks to carry the Haymakers (3-20).
REGIONALS
CLASS A AREA III
AT INDIANOLA — Gore’s season came to an abrupt end with a 46-42 loss to Wright City. The Pirates end at 16-5. Noah Cooper had 24 points.
GIRLS
DISTRICTS
CLASS 3A AREA III — Eufaula (14-8) took the district championship with a 46-41 win over Stigler as the No. 18 Lady Ironheads stalled the ball in the final two minutes of the contest. Allie Anderson, who had 25 points and Kambri Williams with eight, helped seal the game with four vital free throws down the stretch.
CLASS 2A AREA II — Haskell lost in overtime to Hulbert 58-54. The Lady Haymakers (14-10) fell behind 30-27 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Riders 18-8 in the fourth to send the game into OT. Lynzi Kelley led with 21 points, Riley Westmoreland had 13 and Hayden Ward finished with 12.
REGIONALS
CLASS A AREA III
AT INDIANOLA — Porum fell to Talihina 41-20, ending its season. Senior RiLee Miller had six points topping the Lady Panthers (14-8).
AT QUINTON — Webbers Falls’ season ended with a 46-32 loss to Allen. The turning point of the contest was an 8-2 run by Allen in the third period making the score 31-20 going into the fourth quarter. Anistyn Garner had 12 points for the Lady Warriors (16-6).
