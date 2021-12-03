Girls
WARNER 41, CENTRAL 22 – Alexis Fowler, Mattie Berry and Kaylen Park each had 8 points to lead the Lady Eagles, who jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter.
VARNUM 54, OKTAHA 50 – Rylee Walters had 17 points and Bekah Burch had 11 for Oktaha but the Lady Tigers still came up short.
PORUM 60, ARKOMA 17 – Emery Arnold dominated the game for Porum scoring 20 points.
HASKELL 65, HULBERT 43 – Lynzi Kelley had 28 points and Halley Tucker and Kaydence Bowman both had 7 each to lead the Lady Haymakers to the win.
CHECOTAH 48, POTEAU 38 – Emma Walker led Checotah with 27 points.
Boys
WARNER 43, CENTRAL 40 – Landon Swallow made a statement scoring 26 points to pull the win off for the Eagles.
MCCURTAIN 67, GORE 42 — Ty Bliss had 14 and Brody Thomas 10 for Gore.
OKTAHA 54, VARNUM 52 — No stats provided as of press time.
ARKOMA 68, Porum 49 — No more information provided.
Hulbert 46, Haskell 42 — No game information sent in to Phoenix as of press time.
— Staff reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.