Girls

WARNER 41, CENTRAL 22 – Alexis Fowler, Mattie Berry and Kaylen Park each had 8 points to lead the Lady Eagles, who jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter.

VARNUM 54, OKTAHA 50 – Rylee Walters had 17 points and Bekah Burch had 11 for Oktaha but the Lady Tigers still came up short.

PORUM 60, ARKOMA 17 – Emery Arnold dominated the game for Porum scoring 20 points. 

HASKELL 65, HULBERT 43 – Lynzi Kelley had 28 points and Halley Tucker and Kaydence Bowman both had 7 each to lead the Lady Haymakers to the win. 

CHECOTAH 48, POTEAU 38 – Emma Walker led Checotah with 27 points. 

 

Boys

WARNER 43, CENTRAL 40 – Landon Swallow made a statement scoring 26 points to pull the win off for the Eagles.

MCCURTAIN 67, GORE 42 — Ty Bliss had 14 and Brody Thomas 10 for Gore.

OKTAHA 54, VARNUM 52 — No stats provided as of press time.

ARKOMA 68, Porum 49 — No more information provided.

Hulbert 46, Haskell 42  No game information sent in to Phoenix as of press time.

