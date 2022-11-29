Boys
OKAY 75, HULBERT 45 — Balanced scoring between Diezel Davis (19 points), Bryson Parnell (16 points) and Tito Ramos (13 points) led Okay (2-0) to a dominating win over Hulbert (1-1). Okay led 14-0 after one with Ramos hitting three 3s. Davis had 13 of his points in the second quarter. Parnell had 10 points in the third.
MULDROW 54, EUFAULA 51, OT — Riley Morgan had four 3s in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, but the Ironheads (0-1) were outscored 11-8 in the extra period in an thrilling opener at Muldrow. Morgan finished with 21 points. Talon Weaver had 15 points. Eufaula trailed 11-6 after one quarter.
LIBERTY 55, WARNER 27 — Julian Hensley’s 7 points topped the Eagles (0-1) in a season-opening loss to Liberty (1-0).
ARKOMA 61, WEBBERS FALLS 40 — Jim Glover’s first game at Webbers Falls saw Stryker Chappel score 18 points, but the Warriors fell to 0-1.
Girls
WEBBERS FALLS 67, ARKOMA 17 — Webbers Falls got their first win of the season behind Teralynn Colston’s 23 points as Jordan Garner debuted as coach on the girls side after having coached the Webbers Falls boys. Coulston had five 3s. Bridgette Baer had 12 points and Abby Pense 11.
WARNER 69, LIBERTY 26 — Warner (1-0) cruised to victory over Liberty, with Harlie Chesser’s 20 points and Alexis Fowler’s 16 points providing the spark. Jordan Jackson was also in double figures with 12.
ROLAND 46, CHECOTAH 28 — Aiayanna Brewer had 18 for Checotah in the loss and Wes Cloud’s first game as the Ladycats’ coach.
HULBERT 45, OKAY 43 — Alex Collins knocked down 18 points, but Okay (1-1) fell to Hulbert (1-1).
—Staff
