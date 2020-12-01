Girls
MOUNDS 48, PORTER 47 — Brittany Welch had 15 points, Aareoyna Moore 11, and Brooklyn Spencer with 10 points as the Lady Pirates fell short on a shot with 3 seconds left. Porter tried for a comeback however, after going into the half down 32-15. Porter outscored Mounds in the third 22-14 to close the gap to 46-36. Even though Porter kept Mounds to only two points scored in the fourth, it was not enough to finish the rally. Charmayne Marshall’s shot at the buzzer was off the mark.
SALLISAW CENTRAL 49, OKTAHA 42 — Kylee Walters had 14 points and Ava Scott had 13 to lead the scoring of the Lady Tigers, who faded in the fourth. Oktaha trailed 25-20 at the half. Oktaha came within two in the third, ending the period trailing 33-31.
WEBBERS FALLS 69, ARKOMA 28 — It was all Lady warriors in a one-sided affair. Samantha Shanks led the way in scoring with 25 points and Lexi Raskey had 11. Webbers Falls outscored Arkoma 24-6 in the first quarter, and ended the first half with a 41-12 lead. Shanks paved the way in the first half scoring 17 of her total.
Boys
OKTAHA 59, SALLISAW CENTRAL 44 — The Oktaha Tigers kept the advantage from the start as Adam Johnson led the way with 18 points, followed by Preston Holmes with 12. Oktaha opened up a 14-point lead going into the half, finishing the second with a 34-20 advantage.
ARKOMA 39, WEBBERS FALLS 35 — Camden Chappell was the high scorer for the Warriors with 18 points. Chappell had 12 points through one half as Webbers trailed 19-18. Webbers Falls struggled to score in the third, outscored 11-5 to make it 30-23 to end the period.
PORTER 57, MOUNDS 31 —After leading 11-7 after the first period, Mounds could not keep the momentum going as Porter took a 19-12 advantage into the locker room. The Pirates widened their lead in the third, taking a 36-18 advantage. Chris Atkins led the way for Porter with 17 points, Mason Plank had 11, Kejuan Reynolds 11, and Caden Willard with 10.
— Staff
