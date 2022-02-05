STILWELL 47, WAGONER 41 (G) — Stilwell had the difference at halftime up 23-17. Wagoner (9-10) got within 33-31 with 6 minutes to play. Elle Bryant had 12 points and 9 rebounds. Cambri Pawpa also had 12 points.
STILWELL 68, WAGONER 42 (B) — Stilwell led 29-22 at the half and ran away in the final two quarters. Wagoner was 3-of-15 from 3-point range and got outrebounded 35-25. Corbin Marsey had 14 points for the Bulldogs (10-9).
MIDWAY 62, WILSON 52 (B) -- GerVon Washington had 18 points, one of four Chargers in double figures. Geral Washington had 17, Jaxon Harrison 14 and Cody Galliton 10. Midway is 13-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.