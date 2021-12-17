Boys
PORUM 57, CANADIAN 38 — Michael Wright’s 29 points led Porum to the win. Isaiah Sallee and Jacob Tallon had 8 each. Porum is 3-4.
PRESTON 55, EUFAULA 51 — Alex Parrish had 14 and Riley Morgan 11 for Eufaula, now 2-2.
OKTAHA 53, VIAN 46, OT — No other info available. Oktaha is 4-3 on the year.
Girls
PRESTON 37, EUFAULA 35, OT — It was a one-possession game through the conclusion of three quarters before Preston forced overtime and outscored the Ironheads 6-4. Katie Jo Tidwell had 13 for Eufaula (3-1). Kylie Diaz was next with 9.
OKTAHA 61, VIAN 46 — Ava Scott had 28 for Oktaha (5-2), while Bekah Bunch added 13 and Rylee Waters 10.
PORUM 46, CANADIAN 39 — Rylee Miller had 12 points and Emery Arnold 10. Porum is 6-1 on the year.
