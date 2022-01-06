Scores:
WARNER CHEROKEE CLASSIC:
Keys 71, Okay 34 (G) — Janie Hurd had 15 for Okay (3-8) in the loss. Keys led 60-26 going to the fourth.
Liberty 53, Eufaula 38 (G) — Eufaula (4-2) fell into a 14-point hole at the half and couldn’t dig out. Adison McLaughlin had 11 points, all in the first three quarters. Kambry Williams had 9 points and Olivia Howard had six of her 8 points in the fourth.
Okay 33, Keys 31 (B) — The game was tied at half and again going into the final eight minutes. Duckee Swimmer, who did not score for three quarters, had five of Okay’s nine fourth-quarter points against the No. 9 team in 3A. Okay had seven 3s in the contest with Diezel Davis and Ashton Walters each with three. Walters led Okay (9-1) in scoring with 10 points.
Eufaula 65, Liberty 40 (B) — Justice James had 16 points, Alex Parish 13 and Khelil Deere 12 as the Ironheads (3-3) ran off to a 19-8 first quarte rlead
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN WINTER CLASSIC:
Collinsville 54, Wagoner 38 (B) — Collinsville led 19-15 at the half and Wagoner (4-3) trailed 31-30 going to the fourth. JaShawn Davison had 14 points, the lone Bulldog in double figures.
Collinsville 60, Wagoner 53 (G) — Wagoner (3-4) had a 46-42 lead with 6:19 to go but lost it. Ellee Bryant poured in 22 points, 10-of-10 from the free-throw line, and Cambri Pawpa had 12.
Schedule:
Braggs at Keota (6:30/8 p.m.)
Hilldale Festival (revised again)
Girls, Fort Gibson vs. Westville (cancelled) 5:30 p.m.; Boys, Fort Gibson vs. Union JV boys, 7 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Tulsa Rogers, 8:30 p.m.
Putnam City Invitational:
Girls, Muskogee vs. Putnam City West, 4 p.m.; Boys, Muskogee vs. Putnam West, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Classic: Warner
All at Event Center, Boys, Keys vs. Okay, 11:30 a.m.; Eufaula vs. Liberty, 2:30 p.m.; Morris vs. Wilburton, 5:30 p.m.; Warner vs. Colcord, 8:30 p.m.; Girls, Keys vs. Okay, 10 a.m.; Liberty vs. Eufaula, 1 p.m.; Morris vs. Colcord, 4 p.m.; Warner vs. Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian Winter Classic: Boys, Wagoner vs. Collinsville, 11:30 a.m.; Girls, Wagoner vs. Collinsville, 10 a.m. Girls (updated), Fort Gibson vs. Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Konawa Invitational: Boys, Oktaha vs. Wewoka, 2:30 p.m.; Girls, Oktaha vs. North Rock Creek, 3:50 p.m.
Skiatook Tournament: Boys, Checotah vs. Berryhill, 5:30 p.m.; Girls, Checotah vs. Skiatook, 7 p.m.
Arkansas River Shootout: Boys, Webbers Falls vs. Cameron, 8:30 p.m.; Girls, Webbers Falls vs. Watts, 4:30 p.m.
Graham Classic: Porum vs. Wanette, 7/8:20 p.m. (girls, boys)
Regent Prep Invitational: Boys, Porter vs. Summit Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Girls, Porter vs. Academy Charter, 3 p.m.
