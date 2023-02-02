Thursday’s Games
Oktaha at Red Oak, ppd.
Webbers Falls at Watts, ppd.
Porter at Okay, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Okay at McCurtain, 1/2:30 p.m.
Sand Springs at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.
Hilldale at Wagoner, ppd.
Catoosa at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Varnum at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m.
Weleetka at Porum, 6:30/8 p.m.
Liberty at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.
Kinta at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Eufaula at Kellyvile, 6/7:30 p.m.
Checotah at Roland, 6:30/8 p.m.
Midway at Haskell, 6:30/8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fort Gibson at Locust Grove, 6:30/8 p.m.
Checotah at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.
Verdigris at Wagoner, 2/3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.