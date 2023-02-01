Thursday’s Games

Oktaha at Red Oak, ccd.

Webbers Falls at Watts, 6/7:30 p.m.

Porter at Okay, 6:30/8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sand Springs at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.

Hilldale at Wagoner, 6:30/8 p.m.

Catoosa at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.

Varnum at Oktaha, 6/7:30 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m.

Weleetka at Porum, 6:30/8 p.m.

Liberty at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.

Kinta at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.

Eufaula at Kellyvile, 6/7:30 p.m.

Checotah at Roland, 6:30/8 p.m.

Midway at Haskell, 6:30/8 p.m.

Okay at McCurtain, 6:30/8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Gibson at Locust Grove, 6:30/8 p.m.

Checotah at Eufaula, 6/7:30 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video