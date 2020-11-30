Basketball gets into full swing this week, and just a day out of football, there they all were on Saturday for Hilldale boys coach Scott Hensley’s basketball practice.
“I was a little surprised,” Hensley said. “They were sore and we didn’t do a lot, but I was happy to see all of them.”
Brayson Lawson and Ty O’Neal were double-digit scorers returning from a team that won 20 games and got within two games of a shot at state a year ago. Three others played key roles in a football season that ended with a tough quarterfinal loss in football on Friday.
The fact they took no more than a few hours off between sports says something.
“They’re expecting a lot out of themselves and that makes me feel good,” Hensley said.
Hensley’s team got a reprieve of sorts. Tuesday’s scheduled season opener at Oologah was canceled by the host team, meaning the Hornets won’t open until Dec. 8 at Lincoln Christian. The Oologah game is now Jan. 30.
The Hornets will be dodging COVID-19 in a number of ways, having lost their first two tournaments at Okemah as well as the Bedouin Shrine Classic. Hensley picked up a home game against Seminole on Dec. 11 and a matchup at 5A power Tulsa Memorial on Dec. 19.
The first home game for the Hornets and the Lady Hornets, who return three starters under second-year coach Clif Warford, is Dec. 15 against Fort Gibson.
Hilldale will also restrict basketball access to four passes per player to be given to whoever they choose to be used for ticket purchase. A similar arrangement will be allowed for visiting teams, with scouts and media also allowed in with a limit of about 500 total. Masks will be expected on admission.
Fort Gibson is also impacted by the Shrine Classic cancellation. The Tigers and Lady Tigers won’t have a home game Dec. 18 against Haskell. They do however open Tuesday as both squads go to Locust Grove.
Home games will require masks, and with one of the area’s bigger facilities, there will be no ticket rationing, but there will be designated mandatory social distancing seating in the end zone area, said Chuck London, athletic director and girls basketball coach.
When we last left London and the Lady Tigers, they were on the highway headed to Oklahoma City for their 16th consecutive state trip they never arrived at — the first COVID-19 casualties were the state tournaments in Class 2A to 6A.
Punching a 17th consecutive ticket will require a surge from an inexperienced lot.
One starter is in tow at the moment. Kynzi London at guard has seen significant time the past two seasons. Another senior, Lexi Foutch showed up big in action at post in the late going last season, and Jenna Whiteley, a junior and sister of graduated two-year starter Zoey Whiteley, has seen some varsity minutes.
Lost for now due to injury is Reese Webb, a four-year regular.
“I won’t say we’re young because we have a pretty even mix of seniors all the way down,” London said. “We lost a good group of seniors, but we’ve been in that spot before. Still, we know some people will take the lack of experience as a negative but we don’t see it that way, it just is what it is.
“Yes, there’s a lot of unknown. We’ve had some ups and downs in the scrimmages, but it’s a good group, a hard-working group and we’re excited about them. And those younger kids know our tradition and they know it’s their time to step up.”
Fort Gibson’s boys will not have a Calavan for the first time since 2014-15. Conner Calavan has joined his older brother Carson at Central Oklahoma. Jaxon Blunt leads the returnees as a two-year starter at guard. Seth Rowan and Jaiden Graves both had significant contributions a year ago.
Muskogee is not scheduled to start the season until Dec. 8 at Sapulpa and opens at home Dec. 15 against Sand Springs. The Roughers will require masks of patrons with tickets on sale online at muskogeeathletics.com. Capacity will be limited to 400.
Seniors Xavier Brown, James Brown and Jeraun Campbell have been regulars the last three years and are part of five starters back. Xavier Brown averaged 15.8 points, Campbell (at 6-foot-4) 8.8 points and James 7.5.
The Lady Roughers have Akira Eubanks, who averaged 10.4 points as a sophomore guard. Two other guards are intriguing as returnees — Bianca McVay (8.1 points) and Jakayla Swanson, the sophomore niece of one-time University of Tulsa standout Dante Swanson, who played high school ball at Wagoner, same as Lady Roughers coach Jeremy Ford.
Adding to that is transfer Jada Hytche out of Broken Arrow, who averaged 12 points a game there. It all makes for an interesting second year for Ford at the helm with a program that has found the going rough since the three-year state tournament run that included his younger sister, Jada, along with McDonald’s All-American Aaliyah Wilson, a Texas A&M redshirt senior and North Texas senior Trena Mims, ended in 2016.
Hytche has already received offers from Maryland-Eastern Shore and NEO.
“She gives us another weapon offensively, she does a good job stretching the defense, she can shoot the basketball and create offense for herself and others,” Ford said of Hytche. “(Tea) Myers and Makayla (Adams), those two come in defensively and help us as well as Denym (Sanders).
“Those who played last year as underclassmen are better for the experience. That helped them a ton, and they’re now in a better flow for my system.”
