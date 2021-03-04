Carlos Harbin had nine of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter and Cache broke from a 33-33 tie to eliminate Fort Gibson 50-43 in the Class 4A Area III consolation quarterfinals Thursday at Shawnee High School.
Jaxon Blunt and Ethan Briggs each had six first-half points as Fort Gibson built a 21-14 halftime advantage. In the third, virtually all the offense belonged to Caden Dennis, who hit four baskets for eight of the Tigers’ 12 points. Grant Edwards had his second 3, but Hunter Tate, who did not score except in the third, had all three of his field goals to spur a 19-point run to tie it at 33 for Cache (11-10).
The Tigers (11-9) had just two field goals in the fourth. Blunt was 4-of-4 from the line and finished with 12 points. Dennis, who had one field goal to his credit in the fourth, finished with 18 to lead his team.
In other games:
Boys
Tuttle 90, Wagoner 83
A hint of Wagoner’s fate here came early on as the Bulldogs missed their first 10 shots and took almost half the first quarter before scoring.
Bristo Love’s steal and layup made it 5-2.
As quickly as that shot got them back in the game, the Bulldogs would get no closer, dropping a 90-83 decision to Tuttle, ending their season in the Class 4A Area IV consolation quarterfinals at Checotah.
Wagoner (14-8) was 4-of-17 in the first quarter and 3-of-19 from 3-point range in the first half, where they trailed at that point, 37-22.
The deficit peaked at 23 points in the fourth, but Bristo Love’s 3 with 2:44 got the Bulldogs within single digits again at 79-71 and his 3 at the top of the key was one of two remaining possessions that got them within six — that at 84-78 with 1:06 to play, and his free throws with 48 seconds left made it 86-80..
Wagoner was 24-of-73 shooting for the game and 12-of-40 from 3-point ranger.
Caden Pawpa led Wagoner with 31 points. Jacob Scroggins had 20 and Love finished with 15.
Isaac McDoulett had 40 points and 15 rebounds for Tuttle, which moves on at 14-6.
Okemah 58, Oktaha 52
While trailing most of the first half, the Tigers (15-9) stayed close, trailing 30-29 at the break, but Okemah (10-6) eventually broke away to advance to the Class 2A Area IV consolation semifinals on Friday and end Oktaha’s season.
In the third, Tigers were outscored 16-11 in the third to fall behind by as many as eight, and were down 10 with 2:55 to go in the contest.
Ethan Frazier, who finished with 16 points, had a pair of buckets to get the Tigers within six twice in the final three minutes, but Oktaha got no closer. Preston Holmes had 13 and Adam Johnson 8 for the Tigers.
