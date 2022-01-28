WAGONER — Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson called it the “mark of a champion.”
That’s his description of his Tigers’ 43-40 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Wagoner Bulldogs at the newly christened Joe Gordon Court in the Hughes Event Center.
“It’s about the fourth time we’ve done it and I can’t say enough about them,” said Dickerson. “Wagoner has been waiting and thinking about this game all through the holidays. They let the students in free to pack the house and did everything they could to try and beat us.”
Senior Jaxon Blunt had a herculean effort, scoring 31 of his team’s 43 points. He had 14 of his 19 points in December when his team rallied from a 33-27 deficit through three quarters.
Fort Gibson found themselves in a hole early as the Bulldogs raced out to an 11-0 lead in the first 3 1/2 minutes, and Blunt got the only field goal of the quarter as the Tigers found themselves behind 18-3.
But after the Bulldogs got the first five points of the second quarter to dig a 23-3 crater, the Tigers started their climb back.
They outscored Wagoner 10-4 the rest of the quarter to trail at the half, 27-16. Blunt scored 10 points in the third quarter and the Tiger defense clamped down on the Bulldogs, limiting them to 1-of-8 from the field as Fort Gibson outscored Wagoner 13-5 to draw to within three at 32-29.
The Bulldogs tried to freeze the game in the fourth quarter and maintained a tenuous lead at 38-35 with 1:50 to play. But Blunt nailed a three-pointer with 1:26 left to tie the game at 38 and that’s how regulation ended. The overtime period started with Jack Southern putting the Bulldogs on top with a bucket but Blunt followed with an an-fashioned three-point play to put the Tigers up by a point with :33 to play.
The Bulldogs’ Corbin Marsey missed the front end of one-and-one with 11 seconds to play and Blunt hit a bucket with 7.4 seconds left to give the Tigers the win.
“I think when we got behind early it made us want to beat them even worse,” said Blunt. “After we beat Hilldale twice and beat Wagoner at our house, we weren’t going to let them beat us.”
Wagoner (10-7) was led by Marsey with 14 points and Southern added 12. Jaiden Graves was the next leading scorer for Fort Gibson (13-3) with 9 points.
Girls: Fort Gibson 42, Wagoner 36
On a night when the outside shots wouldn’t fall for the Lady Tigers, they turned to the inside game of Sydney Taylor plus a solid performance at the free-throw line to squeak by the Lady Bulldogs and sweep the season series.
Usually deadly from the outside, Fort Gibson (13-4) went just 3-of-21 from 3-point land. But the Lady Tigers started working the ball into Taylor in the post, who either took it to the bucket or kicked it out to an open shooter.
Freshman Addy Whiteley found the range for four field goals and was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line and Taylor was 5-of-8 from the charity line.
“It was a real loud environment tonight and we had some trouble communicating plays like we normally do,” said FGHS coach Scott Lowe.
“With four new starters this year playing in this kind of atmosphere is tough. The lack of outside shooting has been a problem at times during the season but tonight Sydney did a nice job for us. These girls are resilient and play tough defense.
Fort Gibson led just about from the outside and owned an 11-point lead starting the fourth quarter and Wagoner managed to work it back to the final six point margin before time ran out on them.
“We played real hard and we’re working on defense but turnovers (13) and free throw shooting (4-of-11) really hurt us,” said Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa, her team now 9-8.
Whiteley led Fort Gibson with 14 points while Taylor had 13 and Brooklyn Austin was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 14 points and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 10.
The Tigers will play a make-up game against Vinita at 1 and 2:30 on Saturday while the next action for Wagoner will be Tuesday against Verdigris.
