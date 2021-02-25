Balanced scoring and a reversal of fortune on the defensive perimeter helped Fort Gibson to a 68-50 win at Seminole in the Class 4A Area III regional semifinals Thursday.
Five of the six Fort Gibson players who scored did so in double figures as the Tigers took a 39-36 halftime lead and ballooned it in the third quarter, outscoring the Chieftains 16-6.
Grant Edwards had half of those points, including a pair of 3s. He had four for the game and 14 points. Caden Dennis also had 14, Ethan Briggs, Seth Rowan and Jaxon Blunt all had 12 points.
Another factor was while Seminole stayed in the game in the first half with eight 3s, that number was one in the second half, and none in the third quarter.
“We closed out a little better and started out further,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “I thought Ethan Briggs was big on the back end when they did penetrate and discouraged them from going in. They had a lot of off-balance shots when they did.”
The Tigers’ next test is at No. 2 Heritage Hall on Saturday. They’ll take a four-game win streak in at 11-7 against the 17-5 Chargers.
“We’ve got two seniors and the rest of these guys are very young,” Dickerson said. “It’s going to be a good experience for them and we still get to play in March and that’s always our goal.”
