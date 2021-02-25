J C Baughman, 75, of Muskogee passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Muskogee. J C was born in Indio, California on November 11, 1945 the son of Wilburn Baughman and Julia Baughman. J C lived in Muskogee for over 30 years. He was employed as a Roofer for many years and owned his own roofi…