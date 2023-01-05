LINCOLN CHRISTIAN WINTER CLASSIC — Fort Gibson trailed 27-22 at the half, but doubled its point total in the third quarter on the strength of a trio of scorers in downing Stilwell 53-44. Addy Whiteley had 10 of her 21 points in the third and Laynee Stanley and Stephanie Hickman each had six, Hickman matching Whiteley with a pair of 3s each. Stanley totaled 14 points. The Lady Tigers (5-3) took a 44-33 lead to the fourth.
Edison beat Fort Gibson in the boys contest 85-49. Gannon Sherl had 10 points. The Tigers fell to 2-6.
Wagoner’s girls moved to 7-0 with a 50-28 win over Sequoyah. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer had 16 points. Ellee Bryant 10 and Gracy Shieldnight nine points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocks.
On the boys side, Wagoner fell to Stilwell 57-46 and is now 4-3. Jashawn Davison had 28 points, 16 in the second half. Corbin Marsey had nine.
PUTNAM CITY INVITATIONAL — Muskogee dropped to 1-5 as it lost the girls contest to Putnam City 57-35, burned by a 14-4 third quarter after trailing 27-16 at the half. Jakayla Swanson had 12 points and Bianca McVay 11. The Roughers also fell 73-51 to Putnam West, dropping to 2-5. Jamarian Ficklin led MHS with 12 points. Both teams will go to consolations on Friday.
TUSHKA AMERI-STATE INVITATIONAL —Oktaha swept its first-round assignments. The Lady Tigers beat Valliant 56-27 and are now 8-2. Ava Scott had 13 points and three others — BrenLee Morgan, Ryleigh Bacon and Brynna Rodden — each had eight. Oktaha boys went to 9-1 as they rebounded from a loss on Tuesday at Keys, beating Tushka’s JV entry, 52-10.
WARNER CHEROKEE CLASSIC — In boys action, Okay beat Wilburton to stay unbeaten at 10-0. Chase Clark had 18 points, Duckee Swimmer 14 and Diezel Davis 11. Okay led 51-16 at the half. Also, Keys blistered Spiro 66-37 behind Reed Trimble’s 17 points.
Also, Warner lost to Morris 49-44 despite Jace Jackson tearing up the nets for 21 points. His late finish had him with 10 in the fourth. Blake Ellis had 16. Warner is now 2-6. Liberty was the other winner, beating Eufaula 50-39. Jake Parish had 15 for the Ironheads (3-3).
In girls action, Warner raced to a 25-0 first-quarter lead and used three in double figures to down Liberty 58-19. Harlee Chesser had 15, Jordan Jackson 13 and Alexis Fowler 10 for the Lady Eagles, now 8-1.Eufaula shut out Keys 10-0 in the second quarter and went on to a 45-21 win. Kambry Williams had nine points, Jordas McLish had eight and Allie Anderson had six for the Ironheads, now 5-1. Spiro handed Okay a 33-27 loss despite a game-high 12 points from Alex Collins for the Lady Mustangs (5-5).
MOTHER ROAD CLASSIC AT VERDIGRIS — Hilldale struggled offensively and lost to Tahlequah 60-40 in boys action to fall to 4-5 with its third straight loss. Jax Kerr and Cole Leach each had nine points, tops for the Hornets. Hilldale also lost in the girls contest, 40-22 to Verdigris. The Lady Hornets (5-3) were outscored in every quarter, starting with a 10-4 hole in the first. Darian Diles had six points to lead Hilldale.
HENRYETTA TOURNAMENT — In girls action, Poteau beat Haskell 50-33. Lynzi Kelley led Haskell (7-3) and all scorers with 17 points. Brannon Westmooreland’s game-high 20 points wasn’t enough for the Haskell boys, which fell 43-35 to Beggs and are now 1-9.
ARKANSAS RIVER SHOOTOUT — In boys games, Braggs lost to Whitesboro 56-54. Jaylen Melton had 22 points and Tayten Chapa 20 for the Wildcats, now 7-4. Webbers Falls (4-5) beat Oaks 54-53 as Stryker Chappell hit for 19 points and Jaxon Swearingen had 12.
In girls action, Webbers Falls beat Braggs 55-16. Braggs (2-8) got eight points from Katelyn Chandler. Teralynn Colston had 15 points, 13 in the first half. Anistyn Garner had 14. Bridgette Baer had 14.
CHIEFTAIN CLASSIC — Porum girls blew out to a 30-3 first-quarter lead and beat Wanette 64-19. RiLee Miller had 10 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Panthers (8-1). Jaelyn Smith, Emma Murray and Courtney Pease all had eight points. Kyle Rock had 20 points, 11 in the second quarter, and Porum’s boys went to 2-7 as it beat Schulter 49-46, holding off a fourth-quarter rally after leading by 12 going in. Michael Wright had 15.
REGENT PREP TOURNAMENT — Porter beat Regent Prep 41-20 on the girls side as Raylee Allison had 13 points and Layla Atkins 10 as the Lady Pirates improved to 4-6.
Porter boys had 12 from Logan Crain and Mason Plunk in a 40-37 overtime loss to Regent. The Pirates are 4-4.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Warner Eagle Cherokee Classic: Boys, Warner vs. Spiro, 5:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs Eufaula, 8:30 p.m.; Ronnie Hales Gym; Morris vs. Keys, 5:30 p.m.; Okay vs. Liberty, 8:30 pm., Event Center. Girls: Okay vs. Wilburton, 4 p.m.; Keys vs. Liberty, 7 p.m., Ronnie Hales Gym; Spiro vs. Morris, 4 p.m.; Eufaula vs. Warner, 7 p.m., Event Center
Arkansas River Shootout at Webbers Falls: Boys, Oaks vs. Cave Springs, 8:30 p.m.; Whitesboro vs., Battiest, 5:50 p.m.; Webbers Falls winner vs. Wister, 8:30 p.m. Girls, Webbers Falls vs. Wister, 7:10 p.m.; Braggs vs Battiest, 7:10 p.m.
Winter Classic at Lincoln Christian: Boys, Wagoner vs. Sequoyah Tahlequah, 11:30 a.m.; Fort Gibson vs Lincoln Christian, 2:30 p.m. Girls, Wagoner vs. Sapulpa, 4 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Classic at Muldrow: Boys, Gore vs. Stigler. fifth place, 8 p.m.
Tushka AmeriState Invitational: Boys, Oktaha vs Calera, 5:30 p.m. Girls: Oktaha vs. Calera, 4 p.m.
Mother Road Classic at Verdigris: Boys, Hilldale vs. Verdigris, 11:30 a.m.; Girls, Hilldale vs Coweta, 10 a.m.
Putnam City Invitational: Boys, Muskogee vs. Putnam City, 11:30 a.m.; .Girls, Muskogee vs. Sand Springs, 10 a.m.
Chieftain Classic: Boys, Porum vs. Wayne, 8:30 p.m.; Girls Porum vs. Maud, 7 p.m.
Henryetta Tournament: Boys, Haskell vs. Okemah, 2 p.m.; Girls, Haskell vs. Henryetta, 10 a.m.
Regent Prep Tournament: Boys, Porter vs. Mingo, 1:45 p.m.; Girls, Porter vs. Sperry, 6 p.m..
Locust Grove Tournament: Boys, Checotah vs. Adair, 2 p.m.; Girls, Checotah vs. Locust Grove JV, 12:40 p.m.
