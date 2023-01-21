BOYS
ROPER INVITATIONAL AT TULSA ROGERS — Muskogee (4-11) lost to Mc:ain 72-50 in the third-place matchup. Bryce Thornton had 15 points for the Roughers who fell into a 22-3 first quarter hole. Jamarian Ficklin added 11 points.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL AT PORUM— Gore claimed the championship with a 53-40 win over Quinton in the finals. Late in the fourth and holding to a seven point lead, the Pirates (10-3) connected on some key free throws to help ice the game. Noah Cooper led all scorers with 22 points. Ben Kirkpatrick and Jackson Duke added 10 each.
Porum (4-12) lost in the consolation final to Keota 46-45. Michael Wright had 20 points and Isaiah Sallee finished with 14 for the Panthers.
OLD FORT CLASSIC — Class A No. 4 Okay defeated host Fort Gibson (4-11) in the third-place game, 57-39. As a team the Mustangs (16-2) combined for 15 3-pointers and was led by Tito Ramos who had a season high of 20 points. Chase Clark added 14 and Diezel Davis ended with 12. Fort Gibson was led by Cooper Wicks’ 15 points. Blane Scott added 10.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC – Checotah (7-9) lost in the third place contest 54-25 to Class 3A No. 14 Keys. Maddox Bridges led the Wildcats with 11 points.
DAVE CALVERT INVITATIONAL, KIEFER — Warner won the consolation championship, 55-45 over Community Christian. After trailing 14-10 and tying the game at 24-24 going into the break, the Eagles (6-9) went on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to grab the lead for good. Jace Jackson had 18 points and Blake Ellis finished with 13.
Hilldale lost third place to Class 3A No. 9 Kiefer 63-60. Jax Kerr led with 20 points and Cole Leach added 11 for the Hornets (7-9).
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL— Haskell took seventh with a 53-49 win over Hulbert. The Haymakers (3-16) outscored the Riders 20-2 in the second quarter for a 37-24 halftime advantage. Brannon Westmoreland had 26 of his 31 points in the first half which included five 3-pointers.
Porter lost third to Summit Christian 60-47. Mason Plunk finished with 25 points for the Pirates (7-11) and was 14 of 16 at the charity stripe.
KELLYVILLE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 5 Oktaha (14-4) took third with a 62-54 win over Bethel as Preston Holmes paced the Tigers with 23 points. Grant Edwards added 19 points and Hunter Dearman finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
NEO TOURNAMENT — Braggs beat Welch 56-35 for third place as Tayten Chopa led the way with 21 points. The Wildcats (11-7) opened with a huge 13-4 first quarter showing which led to a 25-16 halftime advantage.
GIRLS
ROPER INVITATIONAL AT TULSA ROGERS — Muskogee (5-10) beat the Union JV 47-12 and won the consolation championship. The Lady Roughers, led by Malaysia Burton’s 16 points, dominated from the start opening the game with a 13-4 lead enroute to a 25-9 halftime advantage. Jakayla Swanson added 11 points.
OLD FORT CLASSIC — Okay lost 66-23 in the consolation final to Class 3A No. 15 Roland. Janie Hurd had five points in the first half as the Lady Mustangs trailed 43-10 at halftime.
CROSS TELEPHONE INVITATIONAL AT PORUM— Gore won 63-36 over Gans in the consolation championship. Lindsey Pierce and Emily Daily led the Lady Pirates (4-8) with 11 points each. After a close first half, Gore outscored Gans 22-8 in the third quarter to lead 45-26.
Porum (11-5) fell to Central Sallisaw in the third place game 49-34. Kylie Smith had nine points for the Lady Panthers.
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC – Checotah (4-9) finished as consolation champion with a 47-34 win over East Central. The Lady Wildcats seized early momentum with a 15-9 first quarter advantage. Aiyana Brewer led with 15 points and Hailey Prince had 10.
Class 3A No. 16 Eufaula took third with a 49-41 win over Stigler. The Lady Ironheads (9-5) trailed 18-13 after the first quarter but took a 28-27 lead to close out the first half. Allie Anderson had 19 points in the win.
DAVE CALVERT INVITATIONAL, KIEFER— Class 2A No. 5 Warner fell in the third place game to Class 4A No. 20 Community Christian 48-35. Jordan Jackson led the Lady Eagles with 13 points. Warner (12-3) trailed early 19-6 after the first quarter and the gap widened to 24-12 at intermission.
Hilldale dominated Tulsa Webster 68-10 to finish seventh. The Lady Hornets (7-9) led 18-0 after the first period and widened the margin to 35-5 at the break. Ashtyn Warford finished with 14 points and Catelin King added 11. Emma Noe and Grace Nail contributed 10 points apiece.
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL— Haskell (11-7) finished third with a 51-42 victory over Chelsea. The Lady Haymakers led 14-7 after the first quarter but lost the lead and trailed until the fourth where they outscored Chelsea 29-13. Lynzi Kelley finished with 24 points and Hayden Ward added 10.
Porter (6-12) fell in the consolation final to Newkirk 37-23. Raylee Allison carried the Lady Pirates with 16 points. Porter trailed 13-9 at the half.
KELLYVILLE TOURNAMENT — Class 2A No. 9 Oktaha (14-4) lost to Adair 47-44 in the third place contest. Ava Scott led with 13 points. The Lady Tigers, which trailed 17-15 in the first period, grabbed the lead at the half 32-29 but could not hold on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.