HASKELL — A combination of Gracies — well a Gracie on offense and Gracy on defense — powered the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs to the championship of the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament with a 48-36 victory over Morris here on Saturday night.
Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led all scorers with 20 points on the night and Gracy Shieldnight blocked six shots, had eight rebounds and made life miserable in the middle for the Lady Eagles while putting in 13 points herself.
Wagoner broke open a tight game with a 10-3 run in the last four minutes of the first quarter to take a 15-7 lead and Morris would get no closer the rest of the way, although the Wagoner lead would stay between seven and 10 points until the fourth quarter when the Lady Bulldogs would own their biggest lead at 42-29.
“After a couple of more relaxed wins in the opening two rounds we knew this one would be tougher,” said Wagoner head coach Randi Pawpa. “Morris is big and strong, and I was glad to see us be able to handle their pressure. We got a little trigger-happy after we got the lead up to about 10, but once we settle back down, we opened things up.”
The tournament was especially sweet for Shieldnight, who returned this year after having two knee surgeries that kept her out all last year, as she was named the tournament MVP.
“It feels awesome to be back on the court this year. I still have to get my mindset focused after the knee surgeries, but my teammates and coaches have been there to push me when I didn’t want to be pushed,” said Shieldnight.
“Winning the MVP was nice, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches.”
Wagoner remains undefeated on the young season at 3-0 while Morris, which got 16 points from Maddie Moore, fell to 5-1 on the year. The Lady Bulldogs will next be on the road Tuesday at Oologah.
Boys:
Keys 52, Wagoner 12
The boys’ championship game was one that Wagoner coach Dante Swanson will probably have nightmares about for a while.
With a starting lineup that didn’t have anyone shorter than 6 feet tall, Keys showed surprising quickness for their size and made life unpleasant for Wagoner’s slashing guards to get a good shot inside. And it wasn’t any better from the outside as the Bulldogs shot just 11 percent from the field for the game (4-of-35).
“They just kicked our butts tonight. They looked like they wanted it more than we did,” said Swanson. “They played very disciplined, and we were very undisciplined, and we had way too many turnovers (14) and not giving ourselves a chance to get shot attempts up. And on top of turning the ball over, it was just a terrible night shooting.”
With the scored knotted at four midway through the first quarter, the Cougars went on a 12-0 run and led at halftime 24-7. And the nightmare continued for Wagoner into the second half when they hit only two field goals and went for 2-for-19 for the half.
The Bulldogs were also their own worst enemy by getting into foul trouble in the second half where Keys were 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The Cougars’ Trenton Nichols led all scorers with 19 points and was named the tournament MVP. Reed Trimble also made double figures for Keys (3-1) with 14 points.
Wagoner’s leading scorer was Shaun Atkins with five points. The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the season and will look to regroup Tuesday at Oologah.
