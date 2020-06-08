Oktaha school board on Monday approved Dirk Walden as its new boys basketball coach.
Walden had been at Red Oak the past two seasons. He guided Preston to the Class A boys state basketball championship in his first year in 2009 after the Pirates had graduated every starter in 2008. Red Oak graduated all five starters before Walden took over there.
He was 8-19 his first year at Red Oak and reached the area quarterfinals last winter.
He also coached Stringtown to the 2007 state title.
