Preston 55, Warner 45
Jervais Goree had 26 points and five 3s as the Pirates took down the Eagles n the 2A boys consolation semifinals Friday at Skiatook.
Preston jumped out to a 10-5 lead after a quarter and led 32-19 at the half. Brayden Terrell had two 3s in the quarter for the Eagles, but Markhi Johnson had a hot hand for Preston with 10 of the Pirates’ 22 points in the period.
Jace Jackson had 14 points, nine in the second half. Landon Swallow and Terrell had eight points each.
Warner ends Anthony Porter’s first season at the school as coach with a 12-13 record after a Cinderella run to within a game of playing for state.
Preston moves on to the area consolation finals on Saturday at 19-9.
