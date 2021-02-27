WARNER — For 2 1/2 quarters Saturday night, the Warner Lady Eagles battled tooth and nail against Class 2A’s second-ranked Howe Lady Lions.
But Howe’s depth and quickness along with Warner turnovers proved to be the difference as the Lady Eagles fell in the Area IV regional finals at the Warner Event Center 72-49.
Three minutes into the contest, the Lady Eagles held an 11-6 lead but Howe scored seven unanswered points over the next three minutes to take a lead it would never relinquish. Holding a 21-19 advantage in the second quarter, the Lady Lions went on an 11-0 spurt to put them up by 13 just before halftime and led 34-25 at intermission.
But the third quarter really proved to be the turning point.
Warner (12-7) stayed within striking distance then Harlie Chesser caught fire with three treys to pull the Lady Eagles to within a point, 43-42, with 2:50 to play.
But Howe turned on the light switch and with the help of several Warner turnovers, rattled off 12 unanswered points in two minutes to go up 55-42. The Lady Lions opened the final quarter with a 13-4 run to put the game away.
Warner coach Mindi Peters was proud of the way her young group, featuring three freshman starters, handled themselves, while acknowledging Howe’s pressure defense.
“We battled hard but we let their pressure get to us a little bit and we rushed some of our shots on offense," she said. "They’re number two in the state for a reason. They’re a very good team and they shot the ball well.
"If there’s a plus side for us it was getting some valuable experience for our young team against a very good pressure defense. The kids worked hard, tried to do what we asked of them and I’m proud of their effort."
The game marked the final time in front of the Warner home crowd for senior Jaylee Kindred, who will share her talent with the Northeastern State RiverHawks next season. Despite a nagging groin injury, Kindred still had a solid game with 14 points, seven blocked shots and eight rebounds as she reflected on her time in front of the Warner faithful.
"These last four years have been amazing. Our coaches have been amazing and really pushed us to go all out and play as hard as you can because with COVID around, you never knew when your last game might be," she said.
"Tonight we just turned the ball over in key moments (27 turnovers total) and it just got away from us. Their bench was too much with 15 players or so compared to us who just use seven most of the time.”
Besides Kindred, two freshmen had solid point contributions with Chesser scoring 11 points and Alexis Fowler garnering high-point honors for Warner with 15. The Lady Lions placed four players in double digits led by Shiloh Fletcher, who had 15 points.
The Lady Eagles will play next Thursday at 6 p.m. in the consolation bracket of the area tournament at Seminole against Canadian, while Howe (21-2) will face a matchup against sixth-ranked Hartshorne in the championship division on Friday night.
