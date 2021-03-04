Somewhat sluggish offensively in the third quarter, Warner collected themselves, applied the defensive clamps in the fourth quarter and advanced Thursday in the Class 2A Area IV consolation quarterfinals, beating Canadian 33-26.
Warner (13-7) held Canadian to two field goals in the fourth after seeing a 21-13 halftime lead fizzle to 26-22 going to the fourth.
“We had some good looks that weren’t falling and they got some shots on us inside,” said Warner coach Mindi Peters. “We gained our composure and calmed ourselves and were able to finish it out.
“Our approach is always to get the ball inside and be patient offensively. I told them we’re not behind, we’re ahead, so be patient, get the good looks and make them have to play good defense. And we played really good defense the whole night.”
Jaylee Kindred led Warner with 11 points. She was 5-of-5 from the line. Mattie Berry had 8 points.
Warner (13-7) will play Oklahoma Christian Academy, a 71-66 winner over Oktaha, at 1 p.m. Fridayl. The winner plays on Saturday for a shot at state. Canadian finishes 16-7.
Okla. Chr. Academy 71, Oktaha 66
A good start in the fourth, but a bad finish ended Oktaha’s season in the Class 2A Area IV consolation quarterfinals at Seminole.
It was a two-point game at quarter’s end three times going into the final eight minutes.
Gracie Pendley had consecutive one-and-ones to give Oktaha (13-8) the lead at 59-56 with 6:22 to play. Ava Scott then came up with a steal and her outlet pass to Bekah Bunch for a layup made it 61-56 before Karley Fewel’s inbounds pass under the basket to Ava Scott for a short jumper in the paint made it 63-58 with 5:13 on the clock. At that point OCA (16-6) ran off 13 unanswered points. Fewel’s bucket and one with 11 seconds left were the final points for the Lady Tigers.
Scott had 19 points. Pendley 17 and Fewel 10. Bunch was just out of double figures with 9.
