Webbers Falls’ journey to state was quicker than usual as the Class B state tournament’s start was bumped up two days this year due to conditions resulting from the pandemic, and the Lady Warriors tipped off the tournament first with a breakfast battle at 9:30 a.m.
Unfortunately for them, they were done before lunch.
Their cold shooting and the early hot hand of junior guard Allie Harvey led Lookeba-Sickles to a 55-33 win over Webbers at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds.
Harvey had 15 first-quarter points as the Lady Panthers, 21-3 and ranked No. 3, raced out to an 18-8 lead after one period of play. It was a sign of things to come.
Senior guard Rally Radacy had a buzzer 3 to end the half after Lexi Raskey’s 3 and a regulation bucket by Brooke Wyatt got No. 10 Webbers (21-3) to within 26-21.
The margin grew to 14 early in the third. After Anistyn Garner’s 3 had trimmed the deficit to 37-26, the Lady Panthers closed the third on an 8-0 run which included Radacy’s second buzzer 3, from the corner, to make it 45-26 going to the fourth.
It would be a 12-0 run before Raskey gave Webbers its first basket of the fourth, a 3 to make it 49-29 with 4:07 to play.
“Give them credit,” said Webbers Falls coach Jerry Ward. “They were hitting.”
The Lady Warriors were 13-of-44 (29.5 percent) for the game to Lookeba-Sickles’ 20-of-43 (46.5), the latter which included 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
Samantha Shanks, the Lady Warriors’ leading scorer all season averaging 18 points, managed just 6 points, her lowest output of the season. She was 3-of-12 and 0-of-5 from 3-point range, but did facilitate others with 4 assists. She also had 7 rebounds.
“They doubled her and forced her to shoot further out than she normally would, and I think fatigue played a part,” Ward said, noting this made five games in eight days with a team that also saw Morgan Carter playing through an ankle injury all last week. They took Sunday off after winning three straight at area, then traveled to Oklahoma City on Monday with a practice in hand for the morning contest.
Cessna Kimberlin led Webbers with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
No Lady Warrior had more than three field goals. Harvey, meanwhile, was 6-of-10, 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. She led all scorers with 19. Mallori Brown was 6-of-9, 3-of-7 on 3s and finished with 16.
It’s hardly the end of the road for Ward’s squad. He has no seniors on the squad. Among them, Wyatt, Raskey, Kimberlin, Carter and Shanks are all juniors and Garner is a freshman.
“We’ll take a little break then go back to work and figure out how to fix some things,” he said. “Hopefully we can get a normal summer of work. The flood hurt us two years ago, then COVID hampered us last summer. If we get back to normal, it’ll help us and maybe some of our younger girls who see this will get better and we’ll benefit from that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.