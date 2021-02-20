It looked too easy for Webbers Falls on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors held host Glencoe without a field goal in the opening quarter and two for the half, led 26-4 after eight minutes and 43-11 at the half, and punched their ticket into the regional finals on Tuesday with a 71-34 victory in the first round of the Class B Area II Agra Regional contest at Glencoe.
Samantha Shanks had 18 first-half points and was all but done. She added one field goal in the third and finished with a game-high 20 points. Lindsey Pearce had 11 points.
It was the second blowout win over Glencoe for Webbers, which won 68-40 in its second game this season.
But easy ends now.
The 10th-ranked Lady Warriors (18-1) will take a 15-game win streak into a meeting with No. 1 Lomega, a 91-36 winner over Coyle. They’ll meet at Agra on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Class A Area II regional
VANOSS 81, PORUM 33 — No. 1 Vanoss beat Porum in the regional semifinals, knocking the Panthers into a consolation ladder matchup Monday at 6 at Regent Prep against Ripley, a 46-28 winner against Regent Prep.
Kyle Smith led Porum (8-6) with 7 points.
