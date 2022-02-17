Sooner or later, Webbers Falls may start getting respect.
The Lady Warriors ran their record to 18-0 and gained a spot in a Class A Area IV regional final by throttling Red Oak 46-26. Ranked 15th, Webbers has been stuck all year in the lower quadrant of the Class A state rankings, Red Oak 14th.
Anistyn Garner had 16 points and Samantha Shanks 14. Webbers outscored Red Oak 15-5 in the second quarter to lead 28-15 and pulled away from there.
Next up, No. 6 Strother, a 55-37 winner over Wright City, at Quinton on Friday.
Other scores:
RED OAK 38, PORTER 35 (B) — The Pirates fell out of the championship bracket on a buzzer-beater and face an elimination game against Wetumka at Quinton on Friday. Porter led 32-28 going to the fourth but had just three fourth-quarter points. Kejuan Reynolds and Caden Willard each had 12 as the Pirates (19-4) saw a six-game win streak end.
WEBBERS FALLS 49, TALIHINA 44 (B) — The Warriors (12-7) took control in the second quarter, holding Talihina to two points and leading 22-17 at the break in the elimination contest. Daylen Jarrard led with 16 points, including four 3s. Ashton Davis had 15. Skyler Chappell had 12. Webbers will face the loser of Rattan and Quinton at 3 p.m. Friday.
PORTER 40, GANS 28 (G) — Up 17-16 at the half, the Lady Pirates (19-5) surged in the third, outscoring Gans 17-8 and eventually knocking the Grizzlies out. Charmayne Marshall hit a pair of 3s in the third and had eight of her game-high 20 points. Brittany Welch had 11. Porter moves on to a 1:30 p.m. game Friday against Wright City.
POSTPONED — Class A Area II and Class B Area II regionals both were postponed due to weather concerns. The schedule remains the same and is bumped to Friday, with the regional finals on Monday rather than Saturday.
Schedule
PLAYOFFS
Friday
Class A Area II regionals
at Depew
Riverfield vs. Okay, 8 p.m. (boys)
at Konawa
Konawa vs. Gore, 3 p.m. (boys)
Gore vs. Canadian,1:30 p.m. (girls)
Class A Area IV regionals
At Quinton
Porter vs. Wright City (girls), 1:30 p.m.
Webbers Falls vs. Quinton (boys), 3 p.m.
Porter vs. Wetumka (boys), 8 p.m.
Saturday
Webbers Falls vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (girls)
Class B Area II regionals
At Mvskoke Dome, Okmulgee
Braggs vs. Mason, 3 p.m. (boys)
At Glencoe
Braggs vs. Henryetta Wilson, 1:30 p.m. (girls)
Midway vs. Glencoe, 8 p.m. (boys)
Class 2A Area II districts
Saturday
Nowata at Warner (regional at Nowata, area at Skiatook), 6:30/8 p.m.
Class 2A Area III districts
Friday
Vian at Oktaha (regional at Okmulgee), 6:30/8 p.m.
Friday
Haskell at Liberty (regional at Howe/Okmulgee), area at Dale/Seminole), 6:30/8 p.m.
Class 3A Area II districts
Friday
Checotah at Heavener (regional Checotah, area at Verdigris), 6:30/8 p.m.
Class 3A Area III districts
Friday
Eufaula at Kellyville (regional Roland and Henryetta, area at Stroud), 6:30/8 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A Area II districts
McLain at Hilldale (regional at Verdigris, area at Sapulpa), 6:30/8 p.m.
Class 4A Area III districts
Saturday
Wagoner at Muldrow (regional at Cushing then Perkins, area at Checotah) 6:30/8 p.m.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson (regional at Perkins, area at Checotah), 6:30/8 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Friday
Sapulpa at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.
