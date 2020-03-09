It’s a familiar tune for three of the four area schools in the state tournament this weekend.
It’s the 16th consecutive state trip for the Fort Gibson girls program and for Sequoyah’s boys and girls, it’s a combined 16 — eight each.
Eufaula is the newbie — first time for the girls since 1993.
At Fort Gibson on Monday, Lady Tigers coach Chuck London liked the spirit of practice Monday.
“You could tell the weight was off their shoulders,” he said. “When you get that weight off, everything is fresh and exciting.”
The weight was the expectation that comes from such a streak, which began when these kids were todderrs or some not even born.
“It just blows my mind, it really does,” said London. “It’s never easy, although at times people think it is here, but as coaches and players we know the truth.”
London saw this his first season as assistant in 2008. Fort Gibson under Jerry Walker had lost their third consecutive final, a tough one that got away the final minutes. Since then, the Lady Tigers have won titles in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2018, London’s first year as head coach.
The role of expectation switches Thursday.
The Lady Tigers (25-3) take on Victory Christian (21-4) While Fort Gibson at No. 3 is ranked two spots above the Conquerors — the last OSSAA coaches poll was released Feb. 3 — Victory beat Fort Gibson 36-24 in last season’s quarterfinal, aided by 18 FGHS turnovers. In the Inola Tournament finals back in game five of their season, the Lady Tigers were beaten by VC 59-41.
The Conquerors were 6-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half and went up 30-15. They were 9-of-16 from 3-point range for the game. A tall, athletic team is led by 6-foot senior Ruthie Udoumoh, an Oklahoma State signee who had 19 points in December’s meeting and 15 to lead in last year’s meeting.
“It all starts with their size and length and overall athletic ability which makes them tough in a half-court set,” said London. “Our message to the kids today was we’re the underdog, let’s play, we have nothing to lose.’”
Point guard Zoey Whiteley, who is signing Tuesday with Rogers State, said it’s an approach worth embracing.
“It’s kind of nice, we don’t have that very often,” Whiteley said. “The weeks before state are stressful and intense. You know it’s part of it, and once we’re here it’s more like go do your best and have fun.”
Two of the other area teams face similar underdog roles.
In Class 3A boys, No. 9 Sequoyah (22-7) draws No. 2 Roland (23-3) in the first round at Oklahoma City University in a 7 p.m. contest. The only Indians team to win state was in 2003.
On the girls side, Eufaula and Sequoyah are featured in the afternoon session at the Fairgrounds. No. 9 Eufaula (25-4), which won three straight consolation games to get their first state trip since 1993, and No. 2 Jones (26-1) begin the day at 2 p.m.
That leaves No. 1 Sequoyah (26-1), which is looking for its third title in four seasons and sixth since 2005, taking on No. 8 Comanche (25-5) at 3:30 p.m. Eufaula and Sequoyah would then split ways if each wins in semifinal action on Friday.
Championship games are Saturday at Jim Norick Arena on the Fairgrounds.
