 

Area college glance

Saturday’s Games

MEN

Oklahoma State 84, Oakland 71

Pitt State 81, NSU 71

WOMEN

Pitt State 84, NSU 82

Sunday’s Games

MEN

Oklahoma 82, TCU 79

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma State 75, SMU 63

Tuesday’s Games

MEN

Missouri Western at NSU, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Bacone at Arlington Baptist, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Bacone at Arlington Baptist, 5 p.m.

 

Prep glance

Tournament

INOLA TOURNAMENT: Fort Gibson vs. Pryor (G), 7 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Pryor (B), 8:30 p.,m.

Porum at Porum Tournament; Porter vs. Canadian (B)

Other games

Muskogee at Sapulpa, 6:30/8 p.m.

Hilldale at Lincoln Christian, 6:30/8 p.m.

Roland at Checotah, 6:30/8 p.m.

Okmulgee at Wagoner, 6:30/8 p.m.

Haskell at Liberty, 6:30/8 p.m.

Okay at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you