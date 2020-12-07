Area college glance
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma State 84, Oakland 71
Pitt State 81, NSU 71
WOMEN
Pitt State 84, NSU 82
Sunday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma 82, TCU 79
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma State 75, SMU 63
Tuesday’s Games
MEN
Missouri Western at NSU, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Bacone at Arlington Baptist, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Bacone at Arlington Baptist, 5 p.m.
Prep glance
Tournament
INOLA TOURNAMENT: Fort Gibson vs. Pryor (G), 7 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Pryor (B), 8:30 p.,m.
Porum at Porum Tournament; Porter vs. Canadian (B)
Other games
Muskogee at Sapulpa, 6:30/8 p.m.
Hilldale at Lincoln Christian, 6:30/8 p.m.
Roland at Checotah, 6:30/8 p.m.
Okmulgee at Wagoner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Haskell at Liberty, 6:30/8 p.m.
Okay at Gore, 6:30/8 p.m.
