Prep basketball
WARNER 45, PRESTON 35 (G) — Warner rebounded from a 21-12 halftime deficit to win their season opener on the road.
The Lady Eagles had just one field goal in the second quarter — a three from Harlie Chesser, her first basket of the game, having collected a pair of free throws in the first quarter. She had two 3s in the third as Warner had 18 points to take a 30-28 lead and finished with three regulation baskets in the fourth quarter and a game high 17 points. Alexis Fowler had 13 points and Jordan Jackson had 10.
College basketball
CONNORS STATE 61, CROWDER 59 (W) — The Cowgirls trailed 49-42 through three quarters of play, but Okay’s Shayni Green sparked a comeback with 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Two of her made shots were 3s. Connors had four 3s in the fourth of its nine total.
“(Crowder) went to a zone and we started moving the ball and finding open shots and she helped us get there,” said CSC coach Jamie Fisher. “We locked them down defensively.”
Connors is now 5-5. Next up is a home game Friday against Southern Arkansas Tech.
Mikaylin Glover led Connors with 20 points. Mariah Jenkins had 10.
ORAL ROBERTS 87, TULSA 80 — Max Abmas scored a season-high 38 points to out-duel Jeriah Horne and lift Oral Roberts to an 87-80 win over Tulsa on Monday night.
Horne led the Golden Hurricane (4-3) with 30 points, his career high.
DeShang Weaver had 13 points for Oral Roberts (4-3). Abmas, the reigning Division I scoring champion, hit 13 of 15 free throws.
