Friday prep baseball
OKTAHA 4, EDMOND NORTH 1 — Maddox Edwards was 3-for-4 and along with Darren Ledford and Kipton Christian drove in runs as the Tigers knocked off Edmond North in the Edmond Spring Break Festival. Edwards and Tyler Allen combined in a six-hitter.
From Thursday
HASKELL 10, EMPIRE 0 -- In a game played at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Peter Turner one-hit Empire over five innings and was 2-for-2 with two runs driven in for the Haymakers (3-2). Logan Jones was 3-for-3 and Ryker Porter was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Lucas King also had two hits.
College baseball
CONNORS POSTPONED — The Cowboys game at Miami was postponed due to wet grounds. The Cowboys will host a doubleheader at 1 p.m Saturday then at Miami on Sunday for a single game.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.