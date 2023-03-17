Friday prep baseball

OKTAHA 4, EDMOND NORTH 1 — Maddox Edwards was 3-for-4 and along with Darren Ledford and Kipton Christian drove in runs as the Tigers knocked off Edmond North in the Edmond Spring Break Festival. Edwards and Tyler Allen combined in a six-hitter.

 
PIONEER SPRING BREAK FESTIVAL: Gore shutout Thomas-Fay Custer 9-0, Friday,  as Ben Kirkpatrick picked up the win. On the mound, he allowed just a pair of hits and tallied six strikeouts over five innings while at the plate he finished 2-for-3. Blane Barnes, Hunter McGee and Tyler Lane all contributed two hits for the Pirates (5-1). 

 

CENTRAL SALLISAW AT WEBBERS FALLS — CANCELED.

 
SOCCER

 

SMOKY MOUNTAIN TOURNAMENT (B) —  Muskogee lost 7-1 to Oak Ridge (TN.) as Omar Cosme scored the lone goal for the Roughers (2-3). Corithian Brown finished with seven saves. 

 

 

Saturday Schedule

 

 

From Thursday

HASKELL 10, EMPIRE 0 -- In a game played at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Peter Turner one-hit Empire over five innings and was 2-for-2 with two runs driven in for the Haymakers (3-2).  Logan Jones was 3-for-3 and Ryker Porter was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Lucas King also had two hits.

 

College baseball

CONNORS POSTPONED — The Cowboys game at Miami was postponed due to wet grounds. The Cowboys will host a doubleheader at 1 p.m Saturday then at Miami on Sunday for a single game.

—Staff

