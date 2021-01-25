Preps
WAGONER 70, LOCUST GROVE 44 (B) — Caden Pawpa scored 18 points and added 6 rebounds and 3 blocks as one of four Bulldogs in double figures. Bristo Love was 14 and Jacob Scroggins and Sawyer Jones had 11. It was 36-26 at the half.
Wagoner’s girls did not play, and Tuesday’s games against Beggs have been canceled. The Bulldogs play Hilldale on Friday.
HASKELL 80, CAVE SPRINGS 42 (B) —Haskell (4-5) got 22 points from J.T. DIxon, who was 8-of-8 from the line, 15 from DeAndre Lang and 11 from Brandon Westmooreland in the win.
HASKELL 53, CAVE SPRINGS 41 (G) —Nine different players scored for the Haymakers (6-5), led by Lynzi Kelley with 9 and Baylee Garner with 8, Raylin Morgan with 7 and Kaylee Boutwell with 7.
MULDROW VS. CHECOTAH — Canceled.
Wrestling
MUSKOGEE VS. JENKS —Canceled
Prep schedule
Canceled: Tulsa Washington at Muskogee, McCurtain at Okay, Beggs vs. Wagoner
Verdigris at Hilldale, Locust Grove at Fort Gibson, Kiefer at Eufaula, Checotah at Roland, Crowder at Warner, Porum at Webbers Falls, Oktaha at Red Oak, 6/7:30 p.m., Hulbert at Porter, 6/7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Okmulgee/Wilburton at Hilldale, 6 p.m., Fort Gibson at Tahlequah
College basketball
OKLAHOMA STATE 69, KANSAS STATE 55 (W) —A 15-0 run to close the game gave OSU its first consecutive wins in Manhattan, Kan., in 20 years.
Ja’Mee Asberry scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Natasha Mack 14 with 19 rebounds and Taylen Collins 12 points as OSU (10-6, 6-3) knocked off the Wildcats (5-7, 0-5) on the road. Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys had 7 points.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.