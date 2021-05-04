Prep soccer:
Wagoner wins on shutout, advances
Jacob Helmer scored a pair of goals as Wagoner beat Miami 2-0 Tuesday in a Class 4A boys playoff contest.
The Bulldogs (9-4) move on to play Fort Gibson on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a second-round road tilt.
Baseball: OU loses
AMARILLO, Texas — The Sooners outhit Texas Tech 12-10 but lost 14-4 Tuesday.
Coner McKenna was 3-for-5, hit a solo home run and drove in a pair of runs. OU is 22-21
Softball: OU thumps Shockers
Grace Green had a grand slam in the fifth, Tiare Jennings added three hits and drove in four runs, and Oklahoma (40-1) routed Wichita State 14-3 in Wichita, Kan., on Tuesday.
Shannon Saile allowed one hit over four innings and Nicole May survived a rough one inning of work, walking three and allowing one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.