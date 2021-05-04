Prep soccer:

Wagoner wins on shutout, advances

Jacob Helmer scored a pair of goals as Wagoner beat Miami 2-0 Tuesday in a Class 4A boys playoff contest. 

The Bulldogs  (9-4) move on to play Fort Gibson on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a second-round road tilt.

 

Baseball: OU loses

AMARILLO, Texas — The Sooners  outhit Texas Tech 12-10 but lost 14-4 Tuesday.

Coner McKenna was 3-for-5, hit a solo home run and drove in a pair of runs. OU is 22-21 

 

Softball: OU thumps Shockers

 Grace Green had a grand slam in the fifth,  Tiare Jennings added three hits and drove in four runs, and Oklahoma (40-1) routed Wichita State 14-3 in Wichita, Kan., on Tuesday.

Shannon Saile allowed one hit over four innings and Nicole May survived a rough one inning of work, walking three and allowing one hit.

