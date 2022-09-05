BASEBALL
Prep glance
Tuesday’s Games
Oktaha vs. Leflore, Howe at Leflore, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
Braggs at Bokoshe, 6:30 p.m.
Kinta at Okay, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College glance
Saturday’s Games
Big 12
Missouri at Kansas St., 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m. (Fox)
Houston at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. (FS1)
Iowa St. at Iowa, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Kansas at W. Virginia, 5 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (SoonerVision/ESPN Plus)
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tarleton St. at TCU, 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Baylor at BYU, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Others:
S. Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Missouri Southern at NSU, 6 p.m. (MIAANetwork)
Prep glance
Thursday's Games
Oaks at Porum, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Muskogee at Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Tulsa Hale at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Tahlequah at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Sal. Central at Warner, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at T. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Gore at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Porter at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Midway at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson off
SOFTBALL
Prep glance
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Gibson at Verdigris, 5 p.m.
Warner at Preston, 5:30 p.m.
Porter at Gore, 3:30 p.m.
Holdenville at Haskell, 5 p.m.
Locust Grove at Wagoner, 6:30 p.m.
Eufaula at Okmulgee (2), 5 p.m.
Porum at Wetumka, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Prep glance
Catoosa at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Okay at Salina, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.