BASEBALL

Prep glance

Tuesday’s Games

Oktaha vs. Leflore, Howe at Leflore, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

Braggs at Bokoshe, 6:30 p.m.

Kinta at Okay, 5 p.m.

 

FOOTBALL

College glance

Saturday’s Games

Big 12

Missouri at Kansas St., 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Alabama at Texas, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Houston at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Iowa St. at Iowa, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Kansas at W. Virginia, 5 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (SoonerVision/ESPN Plus)

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tarleton St. at TCU, 7 p.m.  (ESPN Plus)

Baylor at BYU, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Others:

S. Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Missouri Southern at NSU, 6 p.m. (MIAANetwork)

 

Prep glance

Thursday's Games

Oaks at Porum, 7:30 p.m. 

Friday’s Games

Muskogee at Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

Tulsa Hale at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Tahlequah at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Sal. Central at Warner, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at T. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Gore at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Porter at Hulbert, 7 p.m.

Midway at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

Fort Gibson off

 

SOFTBALL

Prep glance

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Gibson at Verdigris, 5 p.m.

Warner at Preston, 5:30 p.m.

Porter at Gore, 3:30 p.m.

Holdenville at Haskell, 5 p.m.

Locust Grove at Wagoner, 6:30 p.m.

Eufaula at Okmulgee (2), 5 p.m.

Porum at Wetumka, 7 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Prep glance

Catoosa at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Okay at Salina, 6:30 p.m.

