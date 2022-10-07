Again, it came down to the final play.
Again, Silo had Oktaha’s number.
And kind of, Kyler Proctor had a part — just not front and center.
Proctor, who won last year’s Class A fall ball final on a walk-off home run, then came back after starting the spring final to save his own mound win by getting the final out, came up with runners at the corners and one out in the seventh in Friday’s semifinal at Yukon High School.
Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden ordered an intentional walk, which loaded the bases and brought up Conner Cordell. Cordell bunted right of the mound. Tigers pitcher Tyler Allen scooped and underhanded it home to catcher Darren Ledford. The home plate umpire ruled Ledford’s foot came off the plate.
Silo moves on to the finals with the 3-2 win.
“He’s kind of had our number, you know, so by playing the percentages and either try to set up double play or set up the force for the squeeze, it’s a no-brainer to put him on,” Rodden said.
“We got exactly what we want, and I thought we had a chance for a double play because he kind of bunted hard back at Tyler.”
But no dice.
“Just sick to my stomach,” Rodden said. “We’ve got to find a way over the hump. They’re not any better than we are but they find a way to win.”
Proctor, a senior and OSU commit, held the Tigers to three hits. He walked four and struck out eight, and escaped four situations where Oktaha had a runner in scoring position and two out.
He was hitless in two at-bats but walked twice, including the first inning when he scored, stole second and third, coming in at that point on a throwing error by Ledford, who in the top of the inning singled Hunter Dearman in for the first run of the game.
Delton Roberts doubled and Josh Trout singled him in, giving Silo a 2-1 advantage in the first.
Two outs into the Oktaha fourth, Allen doubled to right, scoring Kipton Christian to tie matters.
It stayed that way until the Rebels’ final at-bat.
Sawyer Reddick greeted Allen with a single to lead off the seventh, Pinch-hitter Zander Marshall entered in his spot, and Charlie Gardner’s bunt moved Marshall to second. Colby Smith singled to left, moving Marshall to third.
That brought up Proctor, and eventually set the table for Cordell.
Allen, who had missed most of the season with a fractured non-throwing arm, returning two weeks ago, scattered six hits, walked three and struck out three.
“It was such a lift to get him back and he did his part today for sure,” Rodden said. “We couldn’t get that two-out timely hit for him.”
Silo (30-1) will play in Saturday’s championship game, seeking its third title since 2018. They’ve won five consecutive spring titles.
Oktaha finishes 24-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.