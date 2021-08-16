It was a battle to the end, but an improving Muskogee squad came up short against the Broken Lady Tigers at Roughers Park on Monday, losing 3-1.
“We’ve got to got to find ways to win, we’re good enough to win,” Muskogee coach Mark Dicus said, his team now 1-6 but with two of their last three losses being two runs or less. “You don’t play to be close. We know we’re capable of winning. It’s about getting there now.”
Both teams had six hits. Both teams committed two errors. But Muskogee, hit for a run in the fourth, sixth and seventh, didn’t score until freshman Jaye Bernoski singled and scored on a two-out error in the seventh.
Feather Johnson, up after Barnoski’s single, was robbed on a line drive to left fielder Josie Hensen, who made an adjustment in the sun field and her diving catch spoiled a two-on, no-out situation.
All three BA runs were two-out hits. The Tigers are 6-1.
Kambri Johnson was most productive at the plate for MHS, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Jaliyah Simmons was steady in the circle, giving up six hits and three runs, two of which were unearned. She didn’t have any strikeouts, but had just one walk.
“She threw well enough to win,” Muskogee coach Mark Dicus said. “She threw quality strikes and let her defense work.”
Muskogee hosts Del City in a 5 p.m. doubleheader start Tuesday.
