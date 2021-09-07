Things got back in rhythm for Fort Gibson softball Tuesday.
Following a 1-4 weekend at the Oologah Tournament, the Lady Tigers cut loose with 10 hits, half of which came in a seven-run inning, and pitcher Kaiah Austin struck out seven in a five-inning one-hitter, giving the Tigers a 12-0 win at Wagoner.
Consecutive RBI singles by Kyla Scott, Maycee Young and Angel Lyons a 5-0 lead in the third. Later in the inning, Austin then capped it with an RBI single to the same spot.
Fort Gibson moved to 7-12, 4-2 in 4A-6, trailing only Verdigris and Hilldale in the league standings. Wagoner fell to 2-12 and 0-6.
“It was a mix of youth and seniors doing a little work. We’re starting to find a little groove offensively. We had some opportunities to win games this weekend but didn’t have the timely hits,” said Fort Gibson coach Joe Obregon.
Scott was 2-for-2. Scott is a freshman, Young a senior who didn’t play last year and Lyons the multi-year veteran.
Graci Williams drove the first two runs of the game in the second on a single to right.
For Wagoner, Jaylan Fourkiller broke up the no-hitter with a single to lead off the fourth.
Austin, another freshman, drew praise from Obregon for her day in the circle.
“That one walk (in the fifth) was the only flaw,” he said. “I’m more proud of her throwing to contact. Larry Coleman (pitching coach) has found his groove with Kaiah and Erica (Hornback) or whoever is working behind the plate and they’re all finding some cohesiveness in that relationship.”
Fort Gibson has some time off before getting Westville on Monday
