In the 4A regional at Stigler on Thursday, the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers were double-whammied — managing just three hits while also hurting themselves with eight errors, and saw the 2021 season end with a 8-0 loss to Cushing in the semifinal round.
Five of the runs against FGHS pitcher Kaiah Austin were unearned. Austin allowed six hits and walked one while striking out two. Her single in the fourth was followed one out later by Maycee Young’s single and was the only time in the contest the Lady Tigers had two on in an inning.
The Lady Tigers finished at 15-21 and scored just three runs in the three regional games, going 1-2.
“We just put ourselves in some bad counts (in this regional),” Fort Gibson coach Joe Obregon said. “We weren’t disciplined at the time when we needed to be disciplined. At the same time we gave ourselves some chances but we couldn’t get the timely hit.”
Obregon said good-bye to three seniors — Young, Jordan Hayes and Angel Lyons.
“Their leadership in the locker room is going to leave big shoes to fill,” Obregon said. “We haven’t had leadership like that since our last state team. It’s a void left behind and I’ll miss them a lot.”
Stigler eliminated Cushing in the championship round to take the state berth.
